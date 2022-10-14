Here are today’s SAFC headlines ahead of another busy weekend of Championship action.

Sunderland Under-21s in action tonight

Niall Huggins could take a major step forward in his long-awaited comeback from injury on Friday night.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland say that the versatile full back is in contention to play some part when the U21s face Reading at Eppleton in their first game of the Premier League Cup group stage on Friday evening (7pm KO).

Huggins has not played for Sunderland for over year, after initially suffering a stress fracture of the back.

His comeback was then complicated significantly by stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray weighs up Sunderland striker options

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Mowbray is considering continuing with Jack Clarke in a striking role when Wigan Athletic visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"We've spoken about Amad, in terms of encouraging him to shoot more often rather than always looking to beat that extra player," Mowbray said.

"I do think he prefers to play off the right-hand side, cutting on his left foot. I watched him a lot at Rangers last season and played off the right. I don't think he's the kind of centre forward who plays off the shoulder, waiting patiently for the chance to burst in behind. I think he wants to get on the ball, chop onto that left foot. It's about trying to change habits of a lifetime with some of the players at the moment.

"We put Jack up front last week because he's a strong boy, stronger than he looks, I would suggest. He's fast and direct and we needed to stretch the pitch, to threaten the space behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad