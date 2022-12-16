Here are the latest news headlines from Sunderland and around the Championship.

Tony Mowbray makes budget admission as Lincoln City defender linked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Poole of Lincoln City is a Sunderland 'target' claim reports. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

And the club’s head coach admits he is not sure the extent to which Sunderland will invest next month but has stressed that he expects it to stick largely to the model of spending fees on young players with significant future resale value.

He said: “I’d have to say that it’s [what is going to happen in January] not crystal clear to me yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am involved in some of the conversations around recruitment, but not all of them. I’m not sure how much money we’re going to spend, I’m not sure whether there’s a budget to do certain things or not. Every club does it differently.

"At my previous club, I was given all the spreadsheets, I knew exactly what the budget was, I knew how much money we had surplus, I knew how much we could spend on the purchase and then how much salary level we had left. That’s not the case here. I sit here with the vulnerability of not really being able to give an answer about what might happen because I don’t really know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club might surprise us and spend lots of money, or they might bring some free transfers in and give them a decent salary or they might spend a few million quid on some young players whose salary expectations are not as high. I don’t know the other to that, other than saying that I do believe the club will continue to grow and continue to bring talent in.

"It’ll probably be young talent that needs polishing, but I knew that would be the case when I took the job on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Lincoln City’s defender Regan Poole in January.

The Real EFL sources claim QPR also hold an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL games postponed due to weather

Fixtures across the English Football League have fallen victim to the icy conditions that have swept across the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton’s clash with Millwall on Sunday is the only Sky Bet Championship match to have been postponed because of a frozen pitch, but the lower divisions have fared less well.

In League One, Peterborough United’s showdown with Shrewsbury Town has also been called off because of an icy surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four games in League Two have succumbed to the cold weather with Hartlepool, Tranmere, AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County forced to postpone their outings on Saturday.

Sunderland backed by another huge following

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland will be backed by an away following of 4,500 at Wigan Athletic in the Championship over the festive period.

A club statement read: "Tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Wigan Athletic on Thursday 29 December have now sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tony Mowbray’s side visit the DW Stadium in what will be our final Sky Bet Championship fixture of the calendar year. Away tickets for this fixture sold out to Season Card holders.