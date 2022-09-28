Sunderland AFC headlines: Ex-Rangers boss in contention for SAFC role plus transfer news

Here are today’s main SAFC headlines:

Sunderland closing in on new Under-21 boss with ex-Rangers manager keen

It is understood that Sunderland are in talks with an under-21 manager, although a final decision has not yet been made.

Sunderland host Preston North End this weekend.

Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty is in talks to take over as Sunderland Under-21s boss after the job was advertised a couple of months ago.

The post at the Academy of Light has been vacant since Elliot Dickman’s departure to Newcastle United last season in October 2021.

Sunderland transfer gossip

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Sam Hoskins – according to reports.

Hoskins has scored 11 goals so far this season for Northampton Town in just 10 appearances for the League Two club

Football League World state several EFL clubs are “keeping tabs” on the 29-year-old heading into the January transfer window.

Those clubs include Sunderland, who have experienced striker problems this campaign with injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms in the early part of the season.

However, Hoskins is more of an attacking midfielder, a position that Sunderland have great depth in with Elliott Embleton, Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and others able to play behind the striker.

Championship rivals announce new boss

Huddersfield Town have announced that Mark Fotheringham is their new manager.

The former Celtic and Norwich City player leaves his role at Hertha Berlin as assistant manager to join the Championship strugglers,