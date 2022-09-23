Here are your Friday morning headlines.

When will Edouard Michut feature for Sunderland?

Michut, Bailey Wright and Alex Bass could get minutes during the under-21 side clash against Middlesbrough on Friday.

Sunderland have a free weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michut, who joined Sunderland on loan from PSG in January, has returned to training after a minor injury setback but has yet to make his first-team debut and wasn’t in the squad for the games against Reading and Watford.

Defender Wright was also absent from both squads but that was down to personal circumstances rather than any fresh injury concern.

Sunderland have confirmed that the trio will likely get some minutes against Middlesbrough under-21s on Friday in the Premier League 2 at Bishop Auckland to boost their first-team credentials.

Chris Maguire yet to feature for Hartlepool United

Former Sunderland forward Chris Maguire joined Pools earlier this month but has yet to feature for the League Two side.

New boss Keith Curle, speaking at his unveiling, was asked about Maguire’s situation at the club and when Pools fans could expect to see their new signing in action.

On Maguire, Curle said: “There’s a situation at the football club so before I comment on it, I need to get the exact clarity from all parties, the club and the player.