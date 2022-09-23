Sunderland AFC headlines: Edouard Michut & Bailey Wright update as SAFC and Middlesbrough team news revealed
Sunderland’s first team squad has a free weekend coming up due to the international break.
Here are your Friday morning headlines.
When will Edouard Michut feature for Sunderland?
Michut, Bailey Wright and Alex Bass could get minutes during the under-21 side clash against Middlesbrough on Friday.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts Sunderland’s final position under Tony Mowbray plus Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sheffield United Championship verdict
-
2
'Another level' - The Sunderland player grades as Tony Mowbray's side impress on Championship return - photo gallery
-
3
The Sunderland AFC Q&A: Injury and transfer latest, free agent and Ellis Simms update among key issues under spotlight
Michut, who joined Sunderland on loan from PSG in January, has returned to training after a minor injury setback but has yet to make his first-team debut and wasn’t in the squad for the games against Reading and Watford.
Defender Wright was also absent from both squads but that was down to personal circumstances rather than any fresh injury concern.
Sunderland have confirmed that the trio will likely get some minutes against Middlesbrough under-21s on Friday in the Premier League 2 at Bishop Auckland to boost their first-team credentials.
Chris Maguire yet to feature for Hartlepool United
Former Sunderland forward Chris Maguire joined Pools earlier this month but has yet to feature for the League Two side.
New boss Keith Curle, speaking at his unveiling, was asked about Maguire’s situation at the club and when Pools fans could expect to see their new signing in action.
On Maguire, Curle said: “There’s a situation at the football club so before I comment on it, I need to get the exact clarity from all parties, the club and the player.
“But I spoke to Chris yesterday and we had a brief discussion but I need to speak to the stakeholders of the football club to find out what the exact position is for all parties.”