Sunderland AFC headlines: Cats draw Swansea City in FA Cup, big 'positive' for Leon Dajaku and Niall Huggins revealed

A Sunderland statement read: “The tie will see Adam Asghar's young Lads head to South Wales in a bid to reach round four.

“A venue for the match will be confirmed in due course, as will a date and kick-off time - the tie must be played before December 17.”

Ex-Rangers and current Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty on Under-21 plans

Leon Dajaku and Niall Huggins, both 21, both played for the under-21s team for their last league match against Southampton

Asked about his conversations with Tony Mowbray, Murty said: “I speak to him daily to understand what he wants for his players and understand how he wants them to go and play. Tony will be dropping things into them for them to go and work on.

“He’s really good in that he hands over the care of the game to me and we go and manage it how we see fit. We’ll maybe touch base at half-time and make a tactical tweak or a change of position.

“So far he’s just wanted feedback on how their attitudes have been and how they’ve come through the games physically. I think both for Leon and for Niall there was a positive in terms of minutes and in terms of challenge.”

Former Sunderland and Sweden favourite Seb Larsson has opened up about the reasons behind his retirement.

The 37-year-old midfielder started his career in his native Sweden before moving on to Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Hull City in England.

“It’s been a long career. I have been really happy with it” Larsson told the Sunderland club website. “I have got to experience some fantastic moments over the years, both in England and back home in Sweden lately.

“The time has come. The career is done, we will see what the future holds. It has been sneaking up on me over the last couple of years. I am 37-years-old but physically the body has been coping, he’s been fine. Not really had any injuries.

“Obviously the head is a big part of the body and I’ve felt over the last half a season, it’s a bit more to get to the level I want to be at. Mentally, I have had to fight a bit more.