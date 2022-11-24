Sunderland AFC headlines: Al-Shabab Football Club ticket details, SAFC coach had massive impact on England star
The Sunderland squad is currently in Dubai preparing for a friendly game on Friday afternoon.
Sunderland have confirmed ticket and streaming information for the fixture versus Al-Shabab Football Club.
The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.
Sunderland will play Al-Shabab on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and will only be available at the venue. Tickets are priced at 80AED for adults and 30AED for under-16s.
Supporters not in Dubai will be able to tune in to SAFC Live, with streaming passes now on sale for £7.50 via the club website.
Sunderland fan groups – including The Spirit of ‘37 and the Red and White Army – have raised concerns about playing a club from Saudi Arabia
England star Jude Bellingham has paid tribute to Sunderland coach Mike Dodds for his part in the midfielder's incredible rise.
Dodds was one of Bellingham's first coaches at Birmingham City, eventually going on to become Academy Manager before moving to Sunderland as Head of Individual Player Development. Dodds had worked at Birmingham with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.
After temporarily joining the senior coaching staff following the departure of Lee Johnson, that move became permanent under Alex Neil and he has continued as a first-team coach under Tony Mowbray.
Bellingham was speaking to England's 'Lions' Den' show to reflect on his outstanding performance against Iran, the 19-year-old opening the scoring as Gareth Southgate's side went on to win 6-2.
Dodds joined the show from Sunderland's training camp in Dubai and Bellingham explained the influence he had on him as a youngster.
"He's done everything for me really," Bellingham said.
"He's developed me as a player and also a person really since I was a kid, and he's moulded the person that I am today.
"A lot of the reason why I play the way that I do is because of him. I'm very grateful to him for what he's done for me and how he's been the way I am."