Our sister paper, The Scotsman, claims that Johnson is now a leading contender to take over at Hibs after Shaun Maloney was sacked.

Johnson, 40, won 41 of his 75 games in charge across all competitions at Sunderland but was dismissed in January following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this season.

During the campaign previous, Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson and led Sunderland to the Papa John’s Trophy final – winning against Tranmere at Wembley – and the semi-finals of the League One play-offs before losing to Lincoln City over two legs.

Lee Johnson

Separate reports last month also stated that another former Sunderland boss, Roy Keane, had shown interest in the vacant Hibernian job.

Ex-Cats boss Jack Ross also had a recent stint in charge at Easter Road.

Keane was said to be mulling over the vacancy but was put off by the speedy departure of his Ross and Maloney.

Sunderland duo nominated for awards

Alex Neil and Nathan Broadhead have been nominated for awards in April

Neil is up for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month, whilst Broadhead is in the mix for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award.

Neil has been nominated for the accolade alongside Wycombe Wanderers' Gareth Ainsworth, who Sunderland will face in the play-off final, Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore, and Derek Adams of Morecambe.