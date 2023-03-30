News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC footballer Jack Diamond suspended after rape charge

Sunderland AFC footballer Jack Diamond has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

By Phil Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:58 BST

The 23-year-old will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in May.

Diamond, 23, has been suspended by Sunderland AFC with immediate effect, and has had his loan spell at Lincoln City football club terminated.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area.

Sunderland player Jack Diamond. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).
“An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.

Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.”

Sunderland AFC issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which reads: "Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.

"As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time."

A Lincoln City statement added: “Jack Diamond’s loan spell at City has been terminated with immediate effect. The club are unable to make any further statement at this time.”

