Sunderland have decided to sanction a loan move for Elliot Embleton, with the talented attacking midfielder set to join Derby County on a short-term deal.

Embleton is on the brink of a return to fitness and had been expected to get some minutes against Southampton tomorrow, with head coach Tony Mowbray revealing that the club had had discussions internally about finding a loan move to help him get back up to speed following eight months on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that stage Mowbray was looking to keep Embleton involved, but the situation has developed after the League One side firmed up their interest today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are potentially going to further strengthen their attacking ranks by signing Adil Aouchiche from FC Lorient, which would further increase competition for places in Embleton's positions.

The Black Cats could also sanction the departure of Danny Batth today, although no deal has been agreed at this stage.

While Blackburn Rovers' long-standing interest has not yet yielded a result, The Echo understands that Cardiff City are exploring the possibility of signing the experienced central defender. The Bluebirds did land Jonathan Panzo on loan from Nottingham Forest earlier on deadline day, which could mean that they do not progress their interest in Batth further. The situation is fluid at this stage and nothing yet has been decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Sunderland are likely to sanction at least three outgoings today, with Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch expected to join Southampton and Stoke City respectively. Southampton are also pursuing Patrick Roberts.

It leaves the Black Cats with much work to do and at this stage they are hopeful of a strong end to the window in terms of incomings.

As well as Aouchiche, they are very close to signing Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn while L'Equipe report they are in talks over a deal for versatile PSG full back Timothee Pembele.