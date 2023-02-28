The club raised the possibility of moving travelling fans after a number of incidents in which home supporters were targeted with missiles from above.

Some supporters also feel that moving the away fans to the lower bowl will have a positive impact on the matchday atmosphere, though the club say safety has been the main motivation of their review and the eventual decision.

They say that the increased security measures introduced earlier this season have made a significant impact on reducing the incident rate and have also confirmed that they have made a proposal to the Sports Ground Safety Authority regarding the introduction of rail seating. If approved, it would see the introduction of two areas of safe standing in the Stadium of Light for the first time.

Safe standing could soon be introduced at the Stadium of Light

The club statement in full:"Sunderland AFC today confirms that visiting supporters will continue to be situated in the North Stand Upper at the Stadium of Light.

"The Club has conducted an extensive review to identify the most suitable long-term location for away fans, during which it frequently consulted with local authorities in addition to meeting with the Supporters’ Collective on several occasions.

"All parties unanimously agreed throughout the process that the safety of all supporters attending fixtures at the Stadium of Light is of paramount importance and this was ultimately the determining factor behind the decision taken.

"The ongoing implementation of enhanced safety measures in the North Stand Upper, including an increased stewarding capacity complimented by enhanced training, an upgraded stadium CCTV network and enhanced lighting system, and the banning of items such as coins and vapes, was also considered.

"These measures have had an extremely positive impact on away supporter conduct and dramatically reduced the incident rate to ensure it is now in line with other areas of the stadium.

"The installation of a protective netting was also explored and several UK and overseas options were evaluated, but following the implementation of the measures above, it was determined that they would not further reduce the risk of missiles due to the items commonly used.

"The review also considered a range of other implications alongside supporter safety, including stadium strategy, atmosphere and potential disruption to home fans should the stadium configuration change. Full consideration was also given to the likely changes in ingress and egress once the new bridge and Sheepfolds development are completed.

"The Club recognises that unacceptable conduct by a small minority of home and away fans is fundamentally a society-wide behavioural issue and we have made recommendations to the EFL to pursue further research to address the root causes.

"We are also in regular dialogue with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, who are currently assessing a proposal from the Club to introduce railed seating in the Roker End and North Stand Upper ahead of the 2024-2025 Season to address persistent standing.