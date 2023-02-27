The club have announced their plans ahead of early-bird renewals becoming available to fans on March 20th, with prices beginning at £390 for adults.

The Premier Concourse was closed in 2016 amid declining attendances at the Stadium of Light, but that has begun to change in the current campaign with the club regularly posting attendances in excess of 40,000.

The concourse has been opened on ad-hoc basis to those purchasing individual match basis through the course of the season, but it will now be a permanent home for some supporters again. The club have said that this will be on a seasonal basis, and for now the North West Upper will remain closed to those buying season cards.

Growing attendances at the Stadium of Light will see some upper tiers permanently opened next season

Supporters who sat in the Premier Concourse prior to it being closed in 2016 will have a period of exclusivity to secure their return before the process is opened up.

The club statement in full is as follows: "Sunderland AFC confirms that the Stadium of Light Premier Concourse will reopen on a seasonal basis for the 2023-24 season.

"Current Season Ticket holders previously located in the Premier Concourse prior to its closure in 2016 will have a window of exclusivity to return to the stand, with blocks P1, P2, P3, P9, P12 and P13 reopening.

The priority period will be open as follows: Starts: Monday 6 March, 12:00 - Ends: Monday 13 March, 17:00

"Current Season Ticket Holders previously housed in the Premier Concourse will be contacted directly via email to outline the next steps, so we ask you to please ensure your email address is up to date within your e-ticketing account to ensure the above communication is received.

"Supporters wishing to remain in their existing seat and not return to the Premier Concourse will not be required to take any further action.

"The North West Upper will remain closed, but should it reopen on a seasonal basis, there will be a priority period for supporters previously housed in the stand to relocate.