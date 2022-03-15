Stephen Elliott: Sunderland ace Dan Neil benefitted from this key Alex Neil decision

Since the new manager has come in Neil has found himself on the sidelines a bit more than he has been used to this season.

To be honest I think the little break out of the team has done the lad the world of good.

He had been looking a bit tired in the last few games of Lee Johnson’s tenure and I feel he was needing the mental rest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland beat Crewe 2-0 at the weekend to keep play-off hopes alive.

On Saturday he came on and he set the pitch alight with his goal. The way he passed the ball forward to Ross Stewart and carried on his run to get on the set back was outstanding.

It has been something that had been lacking on Sunderland’s play all afternoon. We all know he has the quality to finish first time the way he did so it was no surprise to see the ball end up in the net.

He has asked the manager the question now about getting his place back in the team and I hope he gets the answer he is looking for. When Dan Neil is playing well then he is Sunderland’s best central midfielder.

Alex Neil has come out with some positive statements about him after the game so here’s hoping we see the young lad get another run in the team.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.