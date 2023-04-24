Sunderland academy star targets success at Newcastle United's St James' Park

Blyth Spartans are set to take on Morpeth Town in the Northumberland Senior Cup final on Tuesday, April 25 at 7.30pm.

The Spartans, who are the reigning holders, enjoyed a trip to St James’ Park last year under Terry Mitchell as they won 3-2 against Newcastle United U23.

Michael Spellman came on in the final few minutes for Blyth against Heaton Stannington, which has made him eligible for the final, whereas Sunderland youngster Tom Chiabi, who is on loan at Morpeth, will miss out on Tuesday due to the eligibility rules.

Michael Spellman in action versus Darlington. Picture by Paul Scott.

He started the season with a loan move to Northern Premier League club Whitby Town, but moved on to Spartans in February where he has played 15 times, but has still yet to score.

Spellman has started all of the last six games for Blyth and most likely will start for Blyth at St James’ Park.

This will be Spellman’s penultimate game for the Spartans before their relegation decider against Hereford on Saturday.

Speaking to the club website earlier this season when Spellman signed, Graham Fenton said: “Michael is direct, he likes to run behind, and we have tasked him, not only him, but the other lads, with getting in behind as often as possible.

“He’s got the pace, he likes running in behind and we are fortunate to have him, so we have to utilise that strength that the team has now got.”

The Spartan's defence of the cup has consisted of two away wins, a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals against North Shields and a 1-0 semi-final win against Heaton Stannington.

