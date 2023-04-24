News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
7 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
8 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Sunderland academy star targets success at Newcastle United's St James' Park

Sunderland U21 winger Michael Spellman is set to play in the Techflow Marine Northumberland Senior Cup final at St James’ Park for Blyth Spartans.

By Ben Lightfoot
Published 24th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Blyth Spartans are set to take on Morpeth Town in the Northumberland Senior Cup final on Tuesday, April 25 at 7.30pm.

The Spartans, who are the reigning holders, enjoyed a trip to St James’ Park last year under Terry Mitchell as they won 3-2 against Newcastle United U23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Spellman came on in the final few minutes for Blyth against Heaton Stannington, which has made him eligible for the final, whereas Sunderland youngster Tom Chiabi, who is on loan at Morpeth, will miss out on Tuesday due to the eligibility rules.

Michael Spellman in action versus Darlington. Picture by Paul Scott.Michael Spellman in action versus Darlington. Picture by Paul Scott.
Michael Spellman in action versus Darlington. Picture by Paul Scott.
Most Popular

He started the season with a loan move to Northern Premier League club Whitby Town, but moved on to Spartans in February where he has played 15 times, but has still yet to score.

Spellman has started all of the last six games for Blyth and most likely will start for Blyth at St James’ Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will be Spellman’s penultimate game for the Spartans before their relegation decider against Hereford on Saturday.

Speaking to the club website earlier this season when Spellman signed, Graham Fenton said: “Michael is direct, he likes to run behind, and we have tasked him, not only him, but the other lads, with getting in behind as often as possible.

“He’s got the pace, he likes running in behind and we are fortunate to have him, so we have to utilise that strength that the team has now got.”

The Spartan's defence of the cup has consisted of two away wins, a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals against North Shields and a 1-0 semi-final win against Heaton Stannington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 2019 winners Morpeth Town won 1-0 against Newcastle Benfield in the quarter-finals and had a field day against Whitley Bay as they won 5-0 in the semi-finals.

Related topics:Blyth SpartansNewcastle UnitedSunderlandWhitby Town