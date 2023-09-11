Nine Sunderland academy graduates who were probably allowed to leave too soon and where they are now.
Sunderland have benefitted from their Category One academy in recent years - yet there have been times when some of the club’s bright prospects have been allowed to leave too soon.
The Black Cats sold several of their highly-rated academy players after they dropped into League One in 2018, as cuts were made following back-to-back relegations.
Here are nine Sunderland academy graduates who are still playing who the club probably sold too soon.
1. Sam Greenwood
After impressing for Sunderland’s under-18s side, Greenwood was sold to Arsenal in 2018. The attacking midfielder, now 21, then joined Leeds in 2020 and signed on loan for Middlesbrough this summer. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Bali Mumba
Mumba made his first senior start for Sunderland aged just 16 when the Black Cats beat Charlton 2-1 in 2018. Two years later the player, now 21, was sold to Norwich, before a successful loan spell at Plymouth, the club he joined permanently this summer. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Josh Maja
The striker had scored 15 goals in 24 League One appearances for Sunderland when he was sold to French club Bordeaux with less than a year left on his contract. After loan spells at Fulham and Stoke, the 24-year-old joined West Brom on a free transfer this summer. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU
4. Ben Wilson
Coventry’s first-choice goalkeeper, now 31, won the Championship's Golden Glove award as he kept 22 clean sheets last season. After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Wilson left the club to join Cambridge in 2013. Photo: Tony Marshall