Nine Sunderland academy graduates who were probably allowed to leave too soon and where they are now.

Sunderland have benefitted from their Category One academy in recent years - yet there have been times when some of the club’s bright prospects have been allowed to leave too soon.

The Black Cats sold several of their highly-rated academy players after they dropped into League One in 2018, as cuts were made following back-to-back relegations.

Here are nine Sunderland academy graduates who are still playing who the club probably sold too soon.

1 . Sam Greenwood After impressing for Sunderland’s under-18s side, Greenwood was sold to Arsenal in 2018. The attacking midfielder, now 21, then joined Leeds in 2020 and signed on loan for Middlesbrough this summer. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . Bali Mumba Mumba made his first senior start for Sunderland aged just 16 when the Black Cats beat Charlton 2-1 in 2018. Two years later the player, now 21, was sold to Norwich, before a successful loan spell at Plymouth, the club he joined permanently this summer. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3 . Josh Maja The striker had scored 15 goals in 24 League One appearances for Sunderland when he was sold to French club Bordeaux with less than a year left on his contract. After loan spells at Fulham and Stoke, the 24-year-old joined West Brom on a free transfer this summer. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU Photo Sales