Sunderland youngster Max Thompson has left the club on order to pursue greater playing time elsewhere.

Thompson signed for Sunderland after leaving Burnley in the summer of 2022, and made a quick impact in the U21 side. The youngster has found it far harder to break into the side on a regular basis since then, and has had very little game time over recent weeks and months.

As such, Academy boss Robin Nicholls says it is the right decision to 21-year-old move on for the good of his career.

Nicholls said Thompson's attitude and application has been 'great' and added that the club would support the striker in his next steps.

“Max’s gametime has been limited this season and after maintaining an open dialogue with him throughout the past few months, all parties agreed that Max should be free to pursue new opportunities," Nicholls said.

"His attitude and application has been great throughout his time at the club and I know how much he has enjoyed working with our staff – a sentiment that is shared by those who have played a role in Max’s development throughout the past year.

"All at the Academy of Light wish him the best of luck for the future and we will continue to support Max as he takes his next steps.”

Sunderland's U21 side are in action against Peterborough in the Premier League Cup on Monday night, with a number of Tony Mowbray's senior squad set to be involved.