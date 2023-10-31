Sunderland have confirmed the signing of a new goalkeeper for the academy set up

Sunderland have strengthened their U21 squad with the signing of Leicester City goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze.

The club confirmed this morning that the 19-year-old has joined on a deal that will initially run until the end of this season, with the option of a further season.

As The Echo revealed in September, Chibueze has been on trial at the club and will now join the Academy goalkeeping ranks. An England international at U16 level, Chibueze moved to Leicester City from Chelsea.

Sunderland Academy boss Robin Nicholls said the youngster would add to a strong group of goalkeepers at the club.

"Kelechi joins our programme having had a good youth career so far," Nicholls said.

"He is a former England Youth International who has been registered with two other Category 1 Academies previously. He displayed potential in many of the attributes that we consider important for our goalkeepers to possess, and we feel that he can add to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers within our Professional Development Phase.”

Sunderland wanted to add some depth to their youth goalkeeper options, with Chibueze set to compete with Matty Young and Adam Richardson for game time.

Richardson signed a new contract earlier this season, but suffered an injury on the eve of Sunderland's pre-season tour to the US, which the goalkeeper would have been part of. Richardson is now fit again and was in the squad for Sunderland's most recent U21 fixture.