Sunderland 4 Hull City 4: Highlights after late Ozan Tufan penalty and Jack Clarke goal
Sunderland were held to a dramatic 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light after a last-gasp penalty for the visitors.
The Black Cats fell a goal behind when Ozan Tufan opened the scoring after 11 minutes, yet two quickfire goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad then put Sunderland ahead.
Hull drew level immediately, though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalised before half-time.
The visitors then retook the lead courtesy of Regan Slater’s second-half finish, yet Mowbray’s men appeared to be heading for three points after an Amad penalty and Jack Clarke finish nine minutes from time.
That was until Pierre Ekwah conceded a last-minute penalty and Tufan converted from the spot.
LIVE: Sunderland 4 (Gelhardt, 21) (Amad, 22) (Amad, 73) (Clarke, 81) Hull 3 (Tufan, 11) (Sayyadmaensh, 25) (Slater, 66)
Patterson went the right way but couldn’t keep out Tufan’s low effort to his right.
4-4
Sunderland should have a fifth after Amad released Clarke but the winger sent his effort over the bar.
Excellent move!
Amad broke down the right before passing to Roberts inside the box, before the latter then set up Clarke at the far post.
The winger beat Darlow with a low finish and the Stadium of Light erupts.
4-3!