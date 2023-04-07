News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
5 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
6 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
7 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Live

Sunderland 4 Hull City 4: Highlights after late Ozan Tufan penalty and Jack Clarke goal

Sunderland were held to a dramatic 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light after a last-gasp penalty for the visitors.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 20:22 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal behind when Ozan Tufan opened the scoring after 11 minutes, yet two quickfire goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad then put Sunderland ahead.

Hull drew level immediately, though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalised before half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visitors then retook the lead courtesy of Regan Slater’s second-half finish, yet Mowbray’s men appeared to be heading for three points after an Amad penalty and Jack Clarke finish nine minutes from time.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.
Most Popular

That was until Pierre Ekwah conceded a last-minute penalty and Tufan converted from the spot.

LIVE: Sunderland 4 (Gelhardt, 21) (Amad, 22) (Amad, 73) (Clarke, 81) Hull 3 (Tufan, 11) (Sayyadmaensh, 25) (Slater, 66)

Show new updates

Reaction from Mowbray

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 4 HULL 4

90+4’ Tufan scores!

Patterson went the right way but couldn’t keep out Tufan’s low effort to his right.

4-4

90+4’ Penalty Hull

Ekwah brings down Slater in the box.

Penalty to Hull.

FIVE minutes added time

85’ Two more changes for Hull

ON: Longman and Ebiowei

OFF: Sayyadmaensh and Seri

85’ Should be five!

Sunderland should have a fifth after Amad released Clarke but the winger sent his effort over the bar.

81’ GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!!

Excellent move!

Amad broke down the right before passing to Roberts inside the box, before the latter then set up Clarke at the far post.

The winger beat Darlow with a low finish and the Stadium of Light erupts.

4-3!

79’ Off the bar!

Clarke’s low cross from the left was met by Hume in the box and the latter’s effort was tipped onto the bar by Darlow.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandHull CityStadium of LightJoe Gelhardt