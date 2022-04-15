Sunderland 3 Shrewsbury Town 2: Story of the day as Nathan Broadhead's late winner gives Cats huge win after Tom Flanagan equaliser
Sunderland once again left it late to beat Shrewsbury Town 3-2 at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead after fine strikes from Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead inside the opening 14 minutes.
Yet a disjointed start to the second half saw Shrewsbury draw level after goals from Josh Vela and former Cats defender Tom Flanagan.
Nathan Broadhead then scored a stoppage-time winner when he headed home Jack Clarke's cross.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Embleton, 4) (Broadhead, 14) (Broadhead, 90+2) Shrewsbury 2 (Vela, 50) (Flanagan, 58)
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 18:20
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch (Roberts, 78), Matete (Neil, 86), O’Nien, Clarke, Embleton (Evans, 62), Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Batth, Xhemajli, Hume, Evans, Neil, Roberts
- Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Pennington, Flanagan, Leahy, Whalley, (Bloxham, 88) Vela, Fornah, Bennett (Daniels, 37), Nurse, Bowman, Udoh
- Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig, Janneh
Full-Time: Sunderland 3 Shrewsbury 2
90+2’ GOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! BROADHEAD!!!!
They’ve done it again!
Clarke’s in-swinging cross from the left is met by Broadhead’s glancing heading which beats Marosi.
3-2!
Five minutes added time
88’ O’Nien penalty appeal turned down
The home fans were appealing for a penalty there as O’Nien went down under Pierre’s challenge, but the decision went the other way.
Shrewsbury have also made their final change with Bloxham replacing Whalley.
86’ SUBSTITUTION: ON Neil - OFF Matete
Final change for Sunderland.
85’ Big save from Marosi
It looked like that could be in.
Broadhead did well to cut the ball across the box for Stewart, whose low shot was on target.
Marosi got down well to keep it out.