Sunderland 3 Rotherham 0: Highlights after Jack Clarke goal and Ross Stewart brace in Tony Mowbray's first game

Sunderland recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Rotherham in Tony Mowbray’s first game in change

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:40 pm

After a goalless first half Ross Stewart scored twice after the interval following two crosses from Jack Clarke.

Clarke then got on the scoresheet after an excellent run and finish, before he was substituted to a standing ovation.

The result means Sunderland have taken 11 points from their first seven league games this season.

Ross Stewart.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 53, 65) (Clarke, 70) Rotherham 0

Last updated: Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 22:45

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Neil (Embleton, 88), Evans, Clarke (Wright, 83), Pritchard (Roberts, 68), Simms, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Roberts
  • Rotherham XI: Johansson, Peltier, Wood, Harding (McCartat, 75), Norton-Cuffy, Wiles, Rathbone, Barlaser (Lindsay, 75), Ferguson (High, 68), Ogbene (Kelly, 75), Washington. (Eaves, 64)
  • Subs: Vickers, McCart, Odoffin, Lindsay, High, Eaves, Kelly.
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 22:45

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:45

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:39

Full-Time: Sunderland 3 Rotherham 0

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:35

90+1’ Chance for Simms

A late chance for Sunderland’s other striker to get on the scoresheet but Simms’ effort is blocked by McCart.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:35

Four minutes added time

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:33

88’ Elliot Embleton coming on

“Dan Neil, he’s one of our own,” chant the home fans as the midfielder makes way.

Elliot Embleton comes on for the hosts.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:28

83’ Jack Clarke makes way

What a performance from the wideman.

He makes way after a goal and two assists.

Bailey Wright comes on.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:24

75’ Triple change for Rotherham

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:19

74’ Pushing for a hat-trick

Sunderland are pushing for a fourth.

More good play down the left from Clarke whose cross for Stewart is diverted wide by the striker at the far post.

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 21:15

70’ GOAAAAAALLLL CLARKE!!!

Another one!

Clarke runs inside from the left, shrugs off Barlaser and converts with a low finish.

3-0!

