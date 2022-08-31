Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless first half Ross Stewart scored twice after the interval following two crosses from Jack Clarke.

Clarke then got on the scoresheet after an excellent run and finish, before he was substituted to a standing ovation.

The result means Sunderland have taken 11 points from their first seven league games this season.

Ross Stewart.

