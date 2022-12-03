Sunderland 3 Millwall 0: Highlights Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms goals give Cats big win
Sunderland moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Millwall at the Stadium of Light.
After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.
Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.
The result moves Mowbray’s side up to 10th in the table, one point off a play-off place.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Amad, 53) (Pritchard, 58) (Simms, 90+3) Millwall 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Paterson, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Alese, Evans, Neil, Amad (Roberts, 74), Pritchard (Embleton, 62), Clarke (Cirkin, 80), Simms
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Embleton, Roberts, Dajaku
- Millwall XI: Long, McNamara (Malone, 82), Cresswell, Cooper, M Wallace (Evans, 82), Mitchell, Saville (Bennett, 67) , Honeyman (Styles, 67) , Voglsammer (Shackleton, 67), Flemming, Bradshaw
- Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Malone, Evans, Shackleton, Styles, Bennett
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 MILLWALL 0
90+3’ GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! SIMMS!!!
That will do it!
Simms rounds the goalkeeper and makes it three after Millwall sent men forward.
Five minutes added time
88’ Gooch stops Bennett’s cross
Millwall are applying a bit of late pressure and Gooch had to be alert to stop Bennett’s cross, sending the ball behind for a corner.
Mitchell’s shot from distance was then saved by Patterson.
82’ More changes for Millwall
Two more changes for Millwall as Evans and Malone replace Wallace and McNamara.
80’ Third change for Sunderland
Cirkin replaces Clarke for the hosts.
74’ Roberts replaces Amad
Sunderland make their second change.
73’ Gooch booked
Gooch appeared to be fouled by Styles but nothing was given.
The Sunderland man was then booked for a following challenge.