Sunderland 2 Wycombe Wanderers 0 LIVE: Reaction as Cats are promoted to the Championship after Elliot Emblton and Ross Stewart goals at Wembley

Sunderland are back at Wembley as the Black Cats face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 4:54 pm

Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 15 matches, yet it won’t be easy against a Wycombe team which finished just a point behind Sunderland in the regular season.

Neil has said he has a fully-fit squad to choose from, and the Black Cats boss has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of the match.

If the scores remain level after 90 minutes extra-time will be played - with the possibility of penalties.

Sunderland vs Wycombe live blog.

We’ll bring you all the build-up, updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day.

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 12) (Stewart, 79) Wycombe 0

Last updated: Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 17:01

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Pritchard (Doyle, 80), Embleton (Clarke, 61), Stewart (Broadhead, 88)
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Neil, Matete, Clarke, McGeady, Broadhead
  • Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson, McCarthy, Scowen, Gape (Akinfenwa, 75), Obita (Hanlan, 65), McCleary, Horgan (Wing, 55), Vokes
  • Subs: Dickinson, Grimmer, Forino, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Akinfenwa
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 17:00

Reaction from Wembley

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:56

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND ARE PROMOTED!!!

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:50

90+1’ Clarke denied

Another chance after Clarke charged through the Wycombe defence before Stockdale denied him in the box.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:49

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:46

88’ SUBSTITUTION: OFF: Stewart - ON: Broadhead

Stewart makes way.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:45

86’ Evans heads behind

Evans heads Lewis Wing’s curling shot behind for a corner.

Almost there.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:44

85’ Just wide

That could have been three!

Gooch played the ball down the right for Roberts, who cut inside of Tafazolli and dragged a low shot just wide of the far post.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:41

80’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Doyle - OFF: Pritchard

Second change for Sunderland.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 17:01

79’ GOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! STEWART!!!

The Loch Ness Drogba scores again!!!

More good work from Pritchard to cut in from the right and set the striker up.

Stewart’s low shot left Stockdale rooted to the spot.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:37

78’ Wycombe go on the attack

Akinfenwa has joined Vokes and Hanlan up front.

It’s a very attacking line-up now.

Hanlan then beat Gooch and Wright on the left flank but his low shot was straight at Patterson.

