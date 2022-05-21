Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 15 matches, yet it won’t be easy against a Wycombe team which finished just a point behind Sunderland in the regular season.
Neil has said he has a fully-fit squad to choose from, and the Black Cats boss has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of the match.
If the scores remain level after 90 minutes extra-time will be played - with the possibility of penalties.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 12) (Stewart, 79) Wycombe 0
Last updated: Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 17:01
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Pritchard (Doyle, 80), Embleton (Clarke, 61), Stewart (Broadhead, 88)
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Neil, Matete, Clarke, McGeady, Broadhead
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson, McCarthy, Scowen, Gape (Akinfenwa, 75), Obita (Hanlan, 65), McCleary, Horgan (Wing, 55), Vokes
- Subs: Dickinson, Grimmer, Forino, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Akinfenwa
Reaction from Wembley
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND ARE PROMOTED!!!
90+1’ Clarke denied
Another chance after Clarke charged through the Wycombe defence before Stockdale denied him in the box.
Five minutes added time
88’ SUBSTITUTION: OFF: Stewart - ON: Broadhead
Stewart makes way.
86’ Evans heads behind
Evans heads Lewis Wing’s curling shot behind for a corner.
Almost there.
85’ Just wide
That could have been three!
Gooch played the ball down the right for Roberts, who cut inside of Tafazolli and dragged a low shot just wide of the far post.
80’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Doyle - OFF: Pritchard
Second change for Sunderland.
79’ GOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! STEWART!!!
The Loch Ness Drogba scores again!!!
More good work from Pritchard to cut in from the right and set the striker up.
Stewart’s low shot left Stockdale rooted to the spot.
78’ Wycombe go on the attack
Akinfenwa has joined Vokes and Hanlan up front.
It’s a very attacking line-up now.
Hanlan then beat Gooch and Wright on the left flank but his low shot was straight at Patterson.