Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 15 matches, yet it won’t be easy against a Wycombe team which finished just a point behind Sunderland in the regular season.

Neil has said he has a fully-fit squad to choose from, and the Black Cats boss has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of the match.

If the scores remain level after 90 minutes extra-time will be played - with the possibility of penalties.

Sunderland vs Wycombe live blog.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...