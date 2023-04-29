News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Watford 2: Highlights as Patrick Roberts goal give Cats late point at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST

Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 17th minute when defender Christian Kabesle headed home a corner.

Sunderland were then undone by another set-piece, as Ryan Porteous headed in another corner midway through the second half.

The hosts did manage to pull a goal back immediately when Luke O’Nien converted from close range in the 70th minute, before Patrick Roberts scored an excellent equaliser in stoppage-time.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Watford.Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Watford.
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Watford.
It means Sunderland will have to win at Preston on the final day of the season and hope other results go their way to finish in the play-offs.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 70) (Robert, 90+5) Watford 2 (Kabesele, 17) (Porteous, 69)

Show new updates
17:00 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:56 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WATFORD 2

16:54 BST

90+5’ GOOOAAALLLL!!! ROBERTS!!!

What a hit!

Roberts curls one into the top corner after cutting in from the right.

2-2!

16:50 BST

90+1’ Clarke penalty appeal

The home fans are appealing for a penalty after Clarke collided with N’Gakia inside the Watford box.

Nothing given.

16:48 BST

SEVEN minutes added time

16:48 BSTUpdated 16:48 BST

89’ Over from Clarke

A big chance for Clarke after Cirkin’s low cross was blocked into the winger’s path, but he skewed his shot over from inside the box.

16:45 BST

87’ Another Watford change

ON: Hoedt

OFF: Andrews

16:43 BST

84’ Amad booked

Amad is booked for a late tackle.

16:39 BST

81’ Another Watford change

ON: N’Gakia

OFF: Sarr

16:39 BST

80’ Important tackle

Afer Watford had finally taken the free-kick the ball dropped to Davis in the box.

O’Nien made an excellent tackle to stop the striker.

