Sunderland 2 Watford 2: Highlights as Patrick Roberts goal give Cats late point at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light.
Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 17th minute when defender Christian Kabesle headed home a corner.
Sunderland were then undone by another set-piece, as Ryan Porteous headed in another corner midway through the second half.
The hosts did manage to pull a goal back immediately when Luke O’Nien converted from close range in the 70th minute, before Patrick Roberts scored an excellent equaliser in stoppage-time.
It means Sunderland will have to win at Preston on the final day of the season and hope other results go their way to finish in the play-offs.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 70) (Robert, 90+5) Watford 2 (Kabesele, 17) (Porteous, 69)
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WATFORD 2
90+5’ GOOOAAALLLL!!! ROBERTS!!!
What a hit!
Roberts curls one into the top corner after cutting in from the right.
2-2!
90+1’ Clarke penalty appeal
The home fans are appealing for a penalty after Clarke collided with N’Gakia inside the Watford box.
Nothing given.
SEVEN minutes added time
89’ Over from Clarke
A big chance for Clarke after Cirkin’s low cross was blocked into the winger’s path, but he skewed his shot over from inside the box.
87’ Another Watford change
ON: Hoedt
OFF: Andrews
84’ Amad booked
Amad is booked for a late tackle.
81’ Another Watford change
ON: N’Gakia
OFF: Sarr
80’ Important tackle
Afer Watford had finally taken the free-kick the ball dropped to Davis in the box.
O’Nien made an excellent tackle to stop the striker.