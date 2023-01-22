Sunderland 2 Middlesbrough 0: Highlights after Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo goals plus Dael Fry red card
Sunderland recorded a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury.
The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry.
Stewart’s initial spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Zach Steffen, yet the striker was able to convert the rebound.
Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 51) (Amad, 81) Middlesbrough 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Ballard, Alese (Wright, 70), Evans (Michut, 12), Neil, Roberts (Ba, 82) , Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 82), Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Dajaku, Bennette, Michut, Taylor
- Middlesbrough XI: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles, Howson, Hackney, McGree (Watmore, 83), Forss (Archer, 66), Akpom, Crooks (McNair, 52)
- Subs: Roberts, Bola, McNair, Jones, Hoppe, Watmore, Archer
It looked like Middlesbrough may pull one back there as the ball dropped to Akpom in the box.
Sunderland managed to scramble the ball away.
Stewart makes another threatening run with the ball before firing a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.
Former Sunderland player Duncan Watmore is now on for Middlesbrough as McGree makes way.
That should do it!
Roberts sets up Amad who cuts inside onto his left foot and curls a shot past Steffen.
2-0!