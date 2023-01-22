News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Middlesbrough 0: Highlights after Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo goals plus Dael Fry red card

Sunderland recorded a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury.

The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry.

Stewart’s initial spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Zach Steffen, yet the striker was able to convert the rebound.

Trai Hume and Ryan Giles
Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time.

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 51) (Amad, 81) Middlesbrough 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Ballard, Alese (Wright, 70), Evans (Michut, 12), Neil, Roberts (Ba, 82) , Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 82), Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Dajaku, Bennette, Michut, Taylor
  • Middlesbrough XI: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles, Howson, Hackney, McGree (Watmore, 83), Forss (Archer, 66), Akpom, Crooks (McNair, 52)
  • Subs: Roberts, Bola, McNair, Jones, Hoppe, Watmore, Archer
Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 MIDDLESBROUGH 0

90+2’ A late scramble

It looked like Middlesbrough may pull one back there as the ball dropped to Akpom in the box.

Sunderland managed to scramble the ball away.

FIVE minutes added time

85’ Could have been three

Stewart makes another threatening run with the ball before firing a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

83’ Watmore on for Middlesbrough

Former Sunderland player Duncan Watmore is now on for Middlesbrough as McGree makes way.

82’ DOUBLE CHANGE

ON: Bennette and Ba

OFF: Clarke and Roberts

81’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! AMAD!!!

That should do it!

Roberts sets up Amad who cuts inside onto his left foot and curls a shot past Steffen.

2-0!

79’ Boro applying some late pressure

Despite the man disadvantage, Boro are applying some late pressure here.

Hackney’s cross into the box has just been cleared.

