Sunderland 2 Fulham 3: Highlights as Cats are knocked out of FA Cup despite late Jewison Bennette goal

Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.

It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Fulham.
Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Clarke, 77) (Bennette, 90) Fulham 3 (Wilson, 8) (Pereira, 59) (Kurzawa , 82)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 64), Michut (Ekwah, 71), Roberts (Pritchard, 64), Ba (Rigg, 79), Clarke, Amad (Bennette, 71)
  • Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Pritchard, Rigg, Watson, Kelly, Ekwah, Johnson
  • Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete (Reid, 65), Duffy, Tosin, Kurzawa, Palhinha (Reed, 65), Cairney, Harris (Mitrovic, 46), Wilson, Vinicius (Pereira, 46), Solomon (James, 80)
  • Subs: Leno, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, James, Mitrovic, Pereira, Reed, Willian
Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 FULHAM 3

90+2 Patterson is up for a corner!

The set-piece doesn’t come to anything as the ball goes out of play for a goal kick.

FOUR minutes added time

90’ GOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! BENNETTE!!!

One in it again as Bennette scrambles the ball home after Batth’s long ball caused confusion in the Fulham box.

82’ Goal Fulham (Kurzawa )

That should do it.

Sunderland didn’t clear their line after a Fulham set-piece and Kurzawa was able to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

1-3

80’ Another Fulham change

ON: James

OFF Solomon

79’ SUBSTITUTION

There’s a big cheer from the home fans as Chris Rigg comes on for Ba.

77’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! CLARKE!!!

Sunderland are still in this!

Alese’s low cross from the left found Clarke in the box and the winger had time to take a touch before firing a shot past Rodak.

1-2.

75’ Over from Pereira

Fulham could have added a third there after Pereira cut in from the right and fired an effort over the bar.

