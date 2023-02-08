Sunderland 2 Fulham 3: Highlights as Cats are knocked out of FA Cup despite late Jewison Bennette goal
Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the Stadium of Light.
The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.
Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.
It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Clarke, 77) (Bennette, 90) Fulham 3 (Wilson, 8) (Pereira, 59) (Kurzawa , 82)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 64), Michut (Ekwah, 71), Roberts (Pritchard, 64), Ba (Rigg, 79), Clarke, Amad (Bennette, 71)
- Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Pritchard, Rigg, Watson, Kelly, Ekwah, Johnson
- Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete (Reid, 65), Duffy, Tosin, Kurzawa, Palhinha (Reed, 65), Cairney, Harris (Mitrovic, 46), Wilson, Vinicius (Pereira, 46), Solomon (James, 80)
- Subs: Leno, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, James, Mitrovic, Pereira, Reed, Willian
The set-piece doesn’t come to anything as the ball goes out of play for a goal kick.
One in it again as Bennette scrambles the ball home after Batth’s long ball caused confusion in the Fulham box.
That should do it.
Sunderland didn’t clear their line after a Fulham set-piece and Kurzawa was able to fire the ball into the roof of the net.
1-3
Sunderland are still in this!
Alese’s low cross from the left found Clarke in the box and the winger had time to take a touch before firing a shot past Rodak.
1-2.