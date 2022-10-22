Burnley sit third in the Championship table ahead of their trip to Wearside and were held to a 1-1 draw at Birmingham in midweek.

To find out more we caught up with Dan Black from our sister title the Burnley Express on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast

Here’s what he said when asked about Burnley’s key players:

“For me I think Nathan Tella is head and shoulders above this level.

“I think he’s an absolutely fantastic player and has many attributes that would suit him well in the Premier League. He’s been a real coup for Burnley this season in the Championship and he’s made a number of top-flight appearances for Southampton.

“We’ve not seen a massive amount of Anass Zaroury but he’s a prospect that people are really looking forward to seeing. He’s made a few cameos and started the last three.