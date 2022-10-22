Sunderland 2 Burnley 4: Highlights after Cats squander first-half lead at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland squandered a two-goal lead as they were beaten 4-2 by Burnley at the Stadium of Light.
First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Tony Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval, before the Clarets’ second-half comeback.
Nathan Tella’s header halved the deficit, while goals from substitute Manuel Benson and winger Anass Zaroury saw Vincent Kompany’s side take the lead.
Josh Brownhill then added a fourth with three minutes remaining.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Amad, 16) (Neil, 20) Burnley 4 (Tella, 50) (Benson, 61) (Zaroury, 69) (Brownhill, 87)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Ba, 74) , Neil, Amad, Pritchard (Bennette, 65), Embleton (Michut, 74), Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Matete, Michut, Dajaku, Bennette
- Burnley XI: Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Vitinho, Cullen, Gudmundsson (Cork, 73), Tella (Rodriguez, 73), Brownhill, Zaroury (Bastien , 83), Barnes (Benson, 45)
- Subs: Peacock-Farrell, McNally, Bastien, Benson, Cork, Dervisoglu, Rodriguez
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Burnley.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, yet it won’t be easy against one of the promotion favourites.
Vincent Kompany’s side start the day third in the table and have only lost once in the league this season.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news, and another injury setback for the Black Cats.
Defender Aji Alese is set to be sidelined until after the World Cup break after suffering an ankle injury at Blackburn on Tuesday.
Strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart also remain sidelined for today’s match, yet the former could be available for next week’s trip to Luton after suffering ligament damage in his toe and stepping up his recovery.
Daniel Ballard has also been back on the training pitches but is unlikely to be available until after the World Cup break.
Lynden Gooch didn’t travel with the squad to Blackburn due to a foot issue but could return against Burnley today.
Mowbray on Burnley
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s opponents:
“I think this weekend is going to be a great challenge for us.“
“While Burnley have dropped in the league after the midweek games, they’ve got the highest percentage of possession in the league.
“They’re going to be good with the ball, they’re going to ask questions of us. They’ll move it around the pitch and we’ve got to be disciplined and organised.
“There was two divisions between the teams last season so it is a big, big test for us. I watched the Norwich game on TV and Sunderland were very dominant so we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge of the game. They’re unbeaten in 12 but they’re going to have to lose at some stage - let’s hope this weekend is that time.”
How Burnley are shaping up
Burnley sit third in the Championship table ahead of their trip to Wearside and were held to a 1-1 draw at Birmingham in midweek.
To find out more we caught up with Dan Black from our sister title the Burnley Express on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast
Here’s what he said when asked about Burnley’s key players:
“For me I think Nathan Tella is head and shoulders above this level.
“I think he’s an absolutely fantastic player and has many attributes that would suit him well in the Premier League. He’s been a real coup for Burnley this season in the Championship and he’s made a number of top-flight appearances for Southampton.
“We’ve not seen a massive amount of Anass Zaroury but he’s a prospect that people are really looking forward to seeing. He’s made a few cameos and started the last three.
“Jay Rodriguez is back in the Championship and his experience has been vital for Burnley this season. He’s getting into good goalscoring positions and is also a very unselfish player. He defends well from the front which is what Burnley need with that energy.”
Kompany on Sunderland
Burnley duo Jordan Beyer and Ian Maatsen, who is on loan from Chelsea, missed the Clarets’ game at Birmingham on Wednesday but could return to face Sunderland, or for Tuesday’s game against Norwich at Turf Moor.
“I think it’s going to be a last minute decision,” replied Clarets boss Vincent Kompany when asked if the pair will be available this weekend.
When asked about Sunderland’s start to the season, and that the Black Cats will once again be playing without a recognised striker due to injuries, Kompany said: “I think it’s been a little bit like everyones’, ups and downs, but again it’s a totally different style and team than what we faced maybe on Wednesday. It could be a good game for the fans.
“They are a little bit hit on both sides and are missing some centre-halves as well.
“You change your personnel but usually you don’t change your habits, and it’s for us to just focus on what we’ve been able to see and ourselves of course.”
Predicted line-ups
We’ve arrived at the Stadium of Light
Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes
“Looking back on Tuesday at Blackburn Rovers, I thought the team played some really good football at times and dominated for large spells, but we couldn’t find that killer moment.
“It was a frustrating night because we got into some great areas – there’s so much right about the team, but we’re just missing a component or two.
“We have to keep believing because when all the components come together, I think we’ll be quite a force in the league.
“I hope the supporters can see a team that’s moving in the right direction, and when the balance of the team is right, I’m confident we’ll get positive results.
“We’re expecting a very different challenge against Burnley this afternoon – they have the highest average possession in the league, so it’s a real test for us.”