Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1: Highlights after Ellis Simms goal gives hosts win following Ross Stewart penalty

Ellis Simms scored a dramatic late winner as Sunderland came from behind to beat Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Despite a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 18th minute when Ross Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal.

The striker responded immediately though, winning a penalty before converting from the spot four minutes later.

Substitute Ellis Simms then converted the winning goal in stoppage-time following a free-kick.

Sunderland vs Blackburn
Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 22) (Simms, 90+1) Blackburn 1 (Stewart, own goal, 18)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (Wright, 79), Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin (Hume, 52), Evans, Neil, Roberts (Simms, 80) , Amad, Clarke, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Ba, Michut, Matete, Simms
  • Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Hyam, Pickering; Morton, Buckley, Hedges, Gallagher (Hurst, 76) , Dack (Travis, 76), Brereton-Diaz
  • Subs: Pears, S.Wharton, Phillips, Travis, Garrett, Markanday, Hirst
Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 BLACKBURN 1

90+1’ GOOOOAAAALLLL SIMMS!!!

What an impact!

The free-kick was clipped into the box, Ballard won the initial header and Hume kept the chance alive.

The ball then dropped to Simms who took it around Hyam and beat the keeper with a low finish.

2-1!

FIVE minutes added time

Hirst has also been booked for a challenge from behind on Ballard.

87’ Buckley booked

A cynical tackle from Buckley to stop Clarke dribbling forward.

The Blackburn man is booked.

82’ A change of shape

Looks like Sunderland have switched to a back three following Wright’s introduction.

Hume and Clarke are the wing-backs.

79’ Double change

Wright and Simms replace Gooch and Roberts

79’ Gooch goes down

Looks like Gooch has pulled his hamstring.

Wright is about to come on, with Simms also warming up.

76’ Double change for Blackburn

Hirst and Travis have replaced Dack and Gallagher for the visitors.

