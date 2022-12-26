Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1: Highlights after Ellis Simms goal gives hosts win following Ross Stewart penalty
Ellis Simms scored a dramatic late winner as Sunderland came from behind to beat Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.
Despite a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 18th minute when Ross Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal.
The striker responded immediately though, winning a penalty before converting from the spot four minutes later.
Substitute Ellis Simms then converted the winning goal in stoppage-time following a free-kick.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 22) (Simms, 90+1) Blackburn 1 (Stewart, own goal, 18)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (Wright, 79), Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin (Hume, 52), Evans, Neil, Roberts (Simms, 80) , Amad, Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Ba, Michut, Matete, Simms
- Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Hyam, Pickering; Morton, Buckley, Hedges, Gallagher (Hurst, 76) , Dack (Travis, 76), Brereton-Diaz
- Subs: Pears, S.Wharton, Phillips, Travis, Garrett, Markanday, Hirst
What an impact!
The free-kick was clipped into the box, Ballard won the initial header and Hume kept the chance alive.
The ball then dropped to Simms who took it around Hyam and beat the keeper with a low finish.
2-1!
A cynical tackle from Buckley to stop Clarke dribbling forward.
The Blackburn man is booked.
Looks like Sunderland have switched to a back three following Wright’s introduction.
Hume and Clarke are the wing-backs.
Looks like Gooch has pulled his hamstring.
Wright is about to come on, with Simms also warming up.