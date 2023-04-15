The Black Cats still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs with five games remaining, yet it feels like they need to win today’s match to keep their hopes alive.

Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues but did get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham start the day 17th in the table but are on a four-game unbeaten run.

Sunderland vs Birmingham City live blog.