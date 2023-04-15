Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 1 LIVE: Amad Diallo goal gives Cats big win after Dennis Cirkin red card
Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs with five games remaining, yet it feels like they need to win today’s match to keep their hopes alive.
Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues but did get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday.
Birmingham start the day 17th in the table but are on a four-game unbeaten run.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Hume, 45) (Amad, 75) Birmingham 1 (Hall, 29)
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 BIRMINGHAM 1
90+1’ Ekwah on for Sunderland
ON: Ekwah
OFF: Amad
THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME
88’ Birmingham go close
84’ Back five for Sunderland
It now looks like a back five for Sunderland with Anderson playing as a left-sided centre-back alongside O’Nien and Batth, with Clarke and Hume as the wing-backs.
Gelhardt is up top on his own.
80’ DEFENSIVE CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND
ON: Anderson
OFF: Roberts
78’ RED CARD FOR CIRKIN
Cirkin is shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chong.
Sunderland are down to 10 men.
77’ Another Birmingham change
ON: James
OFF: Bielik
75’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! AMAD!!!
What a pass from Clarke to switch the ball from left to right for Amad.
The Manchester United loanee then cut inside and fired a low shot past Ruddy into the far corner.
2-1!