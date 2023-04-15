News you can trust since 1873
Live

Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 1 LIVE: Amad Diallo goal gives Cats big win after Dennis Cirkin red card

Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

The Black Cats still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs with five games remaining, yet it feels like they need to win today’s match to keep their hopes alive.

Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues but did get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday.

Birmingham start the day 17th in the table but are on a four-game unbeaten run.

Sunderland vs Birmingham City live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Hume, 45) (Amad, 75) Birmingham 1 (Hall, 29)

Show new updates
17:00 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:56 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 BIRMINGHAM 1

16:53 BST

90+1’ Ekwah on for Sunderland

ON: Ekwah

OFF: Amad

16:52 BST

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

16:51 BST

88’ Birmingham go close

16:47 BST

84’ Back five for Sunderland

It now looks like a back five for Sunderland with Anderson playing as a left-sided centre-back alongside O’Nien and Batth, with Clarke and Hume as the wing-backs.

Gelhardt is up top on his own.

16:42 BST

80’ DEFENSIVE CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND

ON: Anderson

OFF: Roberts

16:41 BSTUpdated 16:44 BST

78’ RED CARD FOR CIRKIN

Cirkin is shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chong.

Sunderland are down to 10 men.

16:40 BST

77’ Another Birmingham change

ON: James

OFF: Bielik

16:37 BSTUpdated 16:45 BST

75’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! AMAD!!!

What a pass from Clarke to switch the ball from left to right for Amad.

The Manchester United loanee then cut inside and fired a low shot past Ruddy into the far corner.

2-1!

