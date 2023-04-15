News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 1: Highlights after Amad Diallo goal and Dennis Cirkin red card

Sunderland came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:42 BST

he Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when George Hall converted a close-range chance for the visitors.

Sunderland responded, though, as Trai Hume equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Amad put his side ahead 15 minutes from the end.

The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages after a red card for Dennis Cirkin, but managed to claim all three points.

Alex Pritchard shot.Alex Pritchard shot.
Alex Pritchard shot.
Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Hume, 45) (Amad, 75) Birmingham 1 (Hall, 29)

Show new updates
18:15 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

17:00 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:56 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 BIRMINGHAM 1

16:53 BST

90+1’ Ekwah on for Sunderland

ON: Ekwah

OFF: Amad

16:52 BST

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

16:51 BST

88’ Birmingham go close

16:47 BST

84’ Back five for Sunderland

It now looks like a back five for Sunderland with Anderson playing as a left-sided centre-back alongside O’Nien and Batth, with Clarke and Hume as the wing-backs.

Gelhardt is up top on his own.

16:42 BST

80’ DEFENSIVE CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND

ON: Anderson

OFF: Roberts

16:41 BSTUpdated 16:44 BST

78’ RED CARD FOR CIRKIN

Cirkin is shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chong.

Sunderland are down to 10 men.

16:40 BST

77’ Another Birmingham change

ON: James

OFF: Bielik

