Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 1: Highlights after Amad Diallo goal and Dennis Cirkin red card
Sunderland came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.
he Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when George Hall converted a close-range chance for the visitors.
Sunderland responded, though, as Trai Hume equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Amad put his side ahead 15 minutes from the end.
The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages after a red card for Dennis Cirkin, but managed to claim all three points.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Hume, 45) (Amad, 75) Birmingham 1 (Hall, 29)
Reaction from Mowbray
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 BIRMINGHAM 1
90+1’ Ekwah on for Sunderland
ON: Ekwah
OFF: Amad
THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME
88’ Birmingham go close
84’ Back five for Sunderland
It now looks like a back five for Sunderland with Anderson playing as a left-sided centre-back alongside O’Nien and Batth, with Clarke and Hume as the wing-backs.
Gelhardt is up top on his own.
80’ DEFENSIVE CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND
ON: Anderson
OFF: Roberts
78’ RED CARD FOR CIRKIN
Cirkin is shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chong.
Sunderland are down to 10 men.
77’ Another Birmingham change
ON: James
OFF: Bielik