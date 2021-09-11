Sunderland 2-1 Accrington Stanley LIVE: Dan Neil and Carl Winchester goals give Black Cats the lead
It is a top-of-the-table clash in League One this afternoon.
Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley at the top of the third tier this afternoon.
The pair are currently one and two in the division with just goal difference separating second place Stanley from the Wearsiders in top spot.
And Accrington boss John Coleman is sure to have his team fired up for this one if his pre-match presser is anything to go by.
He said: “One the day, it’s 11 v 11. They might have a nicer stadium, the pitch might be a little bit better, their infrastructure might be better, they might eat better meals than us after training and their players might drive nicer cars but that doesn’t guarantee you more points on a Saturday, it doesn’t guarantee you winning your own individual battles.
“We will send our players out there with a clear goal of what we want to achieve, a clear way they can do it and let the battle commence.
“We are playing 11 players not a club or a stand or fans, it’s not an insurmountable mission. We have been to the Stadium of Light twice and not lost and on both occasions we have come away a bit deflated we hadn’t won so we will be going there to win.
Here, though, we'll take you through everything you need to know before, during and after the game… including LIVE updates from the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland 1-1 Accrington Stanley LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:52
- Sunderland face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light this afternoon
- Lee Johnson faces a selection dilemma in goal with three first team keepers on the books
- Anthony Patterson, Lee Burge and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann are all in contention to start
90 - SIX minutes of added time
Six minutes of added time at the Stadium of Light as Stanley win a corner. This is going right down to the wire.
McConville whips it in but the Stanley shot from the edge of the area comes to nothing and Sunderland can breathe again.
89 - Hoffmann collects
Hoffmann does well to catch a ball under pressure as Doyle picks up a knock. He looks okay now though. Just one minute left of normal time
Pritchard is yellow carded for standing over the ball as Accy attempt to get the game started. Stanley have the ball here though and are looking for the equaliser.
Sunderland try to play it out from the back but lose it in midfield. Doyle gets it out for a corner...
It goes through everyone and eventually Sherring blasts it over the bar following a poor punch by Hoffmann
SUB. Wright replaces Embleton
82 - CHANCE
Embleton has the chance to finish it off for Sunderland but Stanley get it clear. ANOTHER Accrington player is now down receiving treatment. Must by the fifth of sixth stoppage of the second half in that regard. Frustrating.
80 - TEN mins to go
TEN mins to go at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland lead through Dan Neil and Carl Winchester goals. Can they see it out? Don’t go anywhere.
78 - Free-kick
Embleton gives away a free-kick and Stanley have the chance to get it in the box. Nottingham meets the ball in but it flies over the bar.
75 - Winchester
Carl Winchester wins Sunderland a free-kick following a Cruyff turn but Sunderland can’t get it on target and it’s an Stanley goal kick.
Sunderland look to come again through Pritchard but he can’t control it. Ross Stewart is down with an injury and the game is paused.