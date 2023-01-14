Here’s what Mowbray had to say about Swansea after Russell Martin’s side won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in October.

“I’ve been studying this week, they are number one in our 24-team league for ball possession and something like number two for shots on goal,” said Mowbray.

“They are a very, very good football team and I think we felt it down there in the first half until we got things sorted. We played with a centre-forward that day and their centre-half Harry Darling just kept waltzing through the middle of the pitch. Until we got that sorted we were in a lot of trouble because they are a very good team

“We have to be wary of them - it’s a difficult game because the conundrum for us is, this is the team that has the ball the most in our league and yet we are home and we want to engage our fans. They don’t want to come and see Swansea pass the ball around seven or eight hundred times, we need to get after the game and make them know they’re in a football match. We have to press, make tackles and when we get the ball we have to make sure we’re good with it.