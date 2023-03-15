Sunderland 1 Sheffield United 2: Highlights as Cats are beaten after Tommy Doyle and James McAtee goals
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light – despite taking a first-half lead.
Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.
The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.
Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Michut, 30) Sheffield United 2 (McAtee, 45) (Doyle, 61)
The ball hasn’t been in play much in stoppage-time so far.
Sunderland appeal for another penalty after Ballard tangled with Lowe, but nothing was given.