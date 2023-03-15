News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 1 Sheffield United 2: Highlights as Cats are beaten after Tommy Doyle and James McAtee goals

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light – despite taking a first-half lead.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 22:50 GMT

Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played.

The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.




Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark.

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland against Sheffield United.
Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Michut, 30) Sheffield United 2 (McAtee, 45) (Doyle, 61)

More from Mowbray

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 SHEFFIELD UNITED 2

90+4’ Sheffield United running the clock down

The ball hasn’t been in play much in stoppage-time so far.

90+1’ Another Sheffield United change

ON: Sharp

OFF Ndiaye

SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME

86’ O’Nien hobbles off

O’Nien hobbles off after taking a hefty whack.

Ekwah takes his place.

80’ Another Sunderland penalty appeal

Sunderland appeal for another penalty after Ballard tangled with Lowe, but nothing was given.

78’ More Sheffield United changes

ON: Norwood, Bogle and Fleck

OFF: Baldock, Doyle and McAtee

