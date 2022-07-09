Loading...

Sunderland 1 Rangers 0 RECAP: Game called off after Luke O'Nien goal in pre-season friendly

Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Rangers in Portugal was abandoned at half-time.

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 10:19 pm

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.

Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off.

Here’s how the first half played out:

Sunderland AFC training camp Albufeira, Portugal 07-07-22. Picture by Ian Horrocks

LIVE: Sunderland vs Rangers

Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:48

  • Sunderland lead Rangers 1-0 at half time through a Luke O’Nien goal
  • We’ll have live updates and analysis from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.
  • SAFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkn; Evans, Neil; Roberts, Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart
  • Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Arfield; Kent, Lundstram, Wright; Colak
Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:50

Phil Smith in Portugal

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:48

FT review

Far from ideal for Sunderland - 45 valuable minutes lost in the pre-season programme.

The first half they did play was very good, which was promising. Looked sharp and had the better of Rangers.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:47

MATCH ABANDONED

PA announcer confirms that the game has been cancelled, with apologies to both sets of fans.

Just as the light is very slowly beginning to improve, as well.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:44

Game off?

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:40

Just when they were about call it - a new hope?

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:36

Progress - sort of...

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:30

The scene in Albufeira right now

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:24

Not giving up yet

Players still out on the pitch but the light continues to get worse. Officials heading off the pitch now...

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:21

Not looking good

All the players been brought in to speak to the officials now.

Would love to tell you more, but I can barely see twenty yards in front of me now.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:21

Sleeves verdict...

Agree on both fronts. Almost total darkness now.

