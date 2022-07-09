Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.

Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off.

Here’s how the first half played out:

Sunderland AFC training camp Albufeira, Portugal 07-07-22. Picture by Ian Horrocks

