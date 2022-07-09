The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.
Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off.
Here’s how the first half played out:
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Rangers
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 21:48
- Sunderland lead Rangers 1-0 at half time through a Luke O’Nien goal
- We’ll have live updates and analysis from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.
- SAFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkn; Evans, Neil; Roberts, Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart
- Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Arfield; Kent, Lundstram, Wright; Colak
Phil Smith in Portugal
FT review
Far from ideal for Sunderland - 45 valuable minutes lost in the pre-season programme.
The first half they did play was very good, which was promising. Looked sharp and had the better of Rangers.
MATCH ABANDONED
PA announcer confirms that the game has been cancelled, with apologies to both sets of fans.
Just as the light is very slowly beginning to improve, as well.
Game off?
Just when they were about call it - a new hope?
Progress - sort of...
The scene in Albufeira right now
Not giving up yet
Players still out on the pitch but the light continues to get worse. Officials heading off the pitch now...
Not looking good
All the players been brought in to speak to the officials now.
Would love to tell you more, but I can barely see twenty yards in front of me now.
Sleeves verdict...
Agree on both fronts. Almost total darkness now.