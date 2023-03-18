The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with Tony Mowbray’s side now 12th in the Championship table.

This is also Sunderland’s final game before March’s international break, with just nine league games remaining this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton arrive on Wearside in excellent form after winning their last three matches and climbing to fourth in the table.

Sunderland vs Luton Town live blog.