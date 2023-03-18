Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1 LIVE: Reaction as Amad penalty earns Cats a draw after Alfie Doughty goal
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with Tony Mowbray’s side now 12th in the Championship table.
This is also Sunderland’s final game before March’s international break, with just nine league games remaining this season.
Luton arrive on Wearside in excellent form after winning their last three matches and climbing to fourth in the table.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Amad, 86) Luton 1 (Doughty, 51)
Amad sends the keeper the wrong way with a high finish into the top left corner.
1-1!
Amad is brought down by Lockyer and Sunderland have a penalty!
It didn’t look like the referee was going to give it and looked like he got a call from his assistant.
One of Luton’s substitutes has just been booked for trying to waste time.
Adebayo was then also booked for a late challenge.
Sunderland have now switched to a back three, with Gooch and Roberts as attacking wing-backs.
Bennetter is playing through the middle ahead of Amad and Pritchard and just registered an low effort on target which was straight at Horvath.
Adebayo has just gone down inside the Sunderland box after tangling with Gooch and appealed for a penalty.
The referee gives the decision the other way, awarding Sunderland a free-kick.