Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1: Highlights as Amad Diallo penalty earns Cats a draw after Alfie Doughty goal
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light.
After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.
One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Amad, 86) Luton 1 (Doughty, 51)
Amad sends the keeper the wrong way with a high finish into the top left corner.
1-1!
Amad is brought down by Lockyer and Sunderland have a penalty!
It didn’t look like the referee was going to give it and looked like he got a call from his assistant.
One of Luton’s substitutes has just been booked for trying to waste time.
Adebayo was then also booked for a late challenge.
Sunderland have now switched to a back three, with Gooch and Roberts as attacking wing-backs.
Bennetter is playing through the middle ahead of Amad and Pritchard and just registered an low effort on target which was straight at Horvath.