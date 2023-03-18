News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
3 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
7 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
7 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
7 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
9 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
Live

Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1: Highlights as Amad Diallo penalty earns Cats a draw after Alfie Doughty goal

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot.

Sunderland vs Luton Town
Sunderland vs Luton Town
Sunderland vs Luton Town
Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Amad, 86) Luton 1 (Doughty, 51)

Show new updates

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 LUTON 1

FIVE minutes added time

Sunderland are finishing the stronger of the two sides.

86’ GOAAALLLLL!!! AMAD!!!

Amad sends the keeper the wrong way with a high finish into the top left corner.

1-1!

85’ SUNDERLAND PENALTY!

Amad is brought down by Lockyer and Sunderland have a penalty!

It didn’t look like the referee was going to give it and looked like he got a call from his assistant.

83’ Another Luton change

ON: Woodrow

OFF: Adebayo

82’ Luton sub booked

One of Luton’s substitutes has just been booked for trying to waste time.

Adebayo was then also booked for a late challenge.

80’ Bennette effort saved

Sunderland have now switched to a back three, with Gooch and Roberts as attacking wing-backs.

Bennetter is playing through the middle ahead of Amad and Pritchard and just registered an low effort on target which was straight at Horvath.

76’ Adebayo goes down

Adebayo has just gone down inside the Sunderland box after tangling with Gooch and appealed for a penalty.

The referee gives the decision the other way, awarding Sunderland a free-kick.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandLuton TownCatsLutonStadium of Light