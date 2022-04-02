Sunderland 1 Gillingham 0: Story of the day after late Nathan Broadhead winner sends Alex Neil's side into the play-off places
Sunderland left it late to beat Gillingham 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to head home a stoppage-time winner when he converted Elliot Embleton’s cross.
The result moved the Black Cats upto sixth in the League One table with six games remaining.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 90+5) Gillingham 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 18:22
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester (Gooch, 69), Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien (Embleton, 69) , Clarke, Pritchard (Broadhead, 69), Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Matete, Embleton, Gooch, Broadhead
- Gillingham XI: Chapman, Jackson, Ehmer, Masterson, Tucker, Tutonda, Lee, Chambers (Reeves, 73), Thompson, Oliver, Kelman (Akehurst, 89)
- Subs: Dahlberg, Maghoma, Akehurst, Reeves, Dickson-Peters
Thanks for joining us today
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Gillingham 0
BIG WIN!
GOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! BROADHEAD!!!!
THAT COULD BE HUGE!
Embleton’s cross from the right is headed back across goal by Broadhead and past Chapman in the Gillingham goal.
1-0!!!
90+2’ Chance for Stewart
That could be the last big chance for Sunderland after good work from Gooch on the right.
His low cross found Stewart but the shot from close range was blocked.
SIX minutes added time
89’ Second change for Gillingham
Akehurst replaces Kelman for Gillingham.
86’ Cirkin cross blocked
Sunderland are getting the ball wide and trying to send crosses into the box but Gillingham’s packed defence is withstanding the pressure.
Cirkin’s delivery from the left was blocked there.
80’ Big chance!
The game opened up there after Gillingham had sent men forward.
Evans played a lofted pass for Broadhead to run onto and the striker reached it before returning the pass.
Evans’ shot from the edge of the box went over the bar though.