Sunderland 1 Bristol City 1: Highlights as Nahki Wells penalty earns visitors a draw after Jack Clarke opener

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

Here’s how the game played out:

Daniel Ballard playing for Sunderland.

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 59) Bristol City 1 (Wells, 90+2)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Michut (O’Nien, 62), Roberts (Ekwah, 86), Amad, Clarke (Cirkin, 86) , Gelhardt (Pritchard, 62)
  • Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Ba, Pritchard, Lihadji, Ekwah, Cirkin
  • Bristol City XI: O’Leary, Tanner, Atkinson (Kalas, 16), Vyner, Pring, James, Williams (Da Silva, 87), Mehmeti (Cornick, 70), Sykes, Bell (Wells, 70), Scott
  • Subs: Haikin, Da Silva, Kalas, King, Cornick, Wells, Weimann
Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 BRISTOL CITY 1

90+2’ Goal Bristol City (Wells)

Patterson went the right way but couldn’t reach Wells’ spot kick low into the bottom corner.

90+1’ Penalty to Bristol City

Hume brings down Da Silva in the box an the referee points to the spot.

FIVE minutes added time

89’ Big tackle from Amad

Bristol City are finishing the game strongly.

Weimann’s cutback found Cornick in the Sunderland box but Amad managed to get back and make a tackle.

87’ Another Bristol City change

ON: Da Silva

OFF: Williams

86’ MORE SUNDERLAND CHANGES

ON: Cirkin and Ekwah

OFF: Clarke and Roberts

85’ Not over yet

That could have dropped anywhere as Sykes diverted a cross back across goal but couldn’t find Wells in the Sunderland box.

Batth managed to clear.

82’ O’Nien booked

O’Nien is booked for piggy-backing onto Scott when the Bristol City man was trying to break forward on the counter attack.

