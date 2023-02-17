Sunderland 1 Bristol City 1: Highlights as Nahki Wells penalty earns visitors a draw after Jack Clarke opener
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light
Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.
Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 59) Bristol City 1 (Wells, 90+2)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Michut (O’Nien, 62), Roberts (Ekwah, 86), Amad, Clarke (Cirkin, 86) , Gelhardt (Pritchard, 62)
- Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Ba, Pritchard, Lihadji, Ekwah, Cirkin
- Bristol City XI: O’Leary, Tanner, Atkinson (Kalas, 16), Vyner, Pring, James, Williams (Da Silva, 87), Mehmeti (Cornick, 70), Sykes, Bell (Wells, 70), Scott
- Subs: Haikin, Da Silva, Kalas, King, Cornick, Wells, Weimann
Patterson went the right way but couldn’t reach Wells’ spot kick low into the bottom corner.
Hume brings down Da Silva in the box an the referee points to the spot.
Bristol City are finishing the game strongly.
Weimann’s cutback found Cornick in the Sunderland box but Amad managed to get back and make a tackle.
That could have dropped anywhere as Sykes diverted a cross back across goal but couldn’t find Wells in the Sunderland box.
Batth managed to clear.