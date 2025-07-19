Sunderland drew 1-1 with Sevilla in their pre-season friendly against Sevilla

A goal from Ruben Vargas with the last meaningful kick of the game denied Sunderland a win in their second pre-season friendly.

Regis Le Bris’s side were 1-0 up thanks to Enzo Le Fee’s goal before Vargas scored deep into three minutes of stoppage time, a goal harsh on a young and makeshift Sunderland defence who had dug in well to ride a lot of pressure through the second half. Sunderland had dominated the first, and perhaps should have been further ahead at the interval.

Though Le Bris had made clear he was prioritising minutes and rhythm ahead of results this week, Sunderland's starting XI had a strong look to it with three debutants and the Black Cats looked dangerous in the opening exchanges.

It was Sevilla who had the first effort of note all the same, a clever free kick taken quickly and allowing Ejuke to sting the palms of Simon Moore with a powerful effort. Sevilla were shading possession through the opening exchanges, though that was in part because Sunderland were looking to play forward quickly when they had it. They forged a couple of half chances with some nice build-up play to the edge of the box, though Noah Sadiki and Trai Hume were unable to beat the goalkeeper relatively tame efforts from the edge of the area. Sadiki was covering a lot of distance in midfield, and rotating nicely with Diarra and Lee from a deeper position. Sunderland had a couple of penalty shouts from dangerous breaks turned down, first when Eliezer Mayenda was ruled offside and then when appeals for a shirt pull on Simon Adingra were waved away.

The momentum was nevertheless with Sunderland and they had a huge chance just before the drinks break when Le Fee leapt on a second ball, feeding Niall Huggins with a through ball. The full back found Mayenda at the back post but stretching to reach it, the striker turned wide on his right foot.

The Black Cats didn't have to wait long to take the lead, Le Fee showing good awareness to pounce on a very poor backpass from the right back Carmona. The midfielder calmly rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home, and it was almost two when Diarra blazed over from inside the box just minutes later.

Sunderland were worthy of their lead, Sevilla threatening only sporadically and mostly from restarts.

As expected Le Bris changed almost his entire team at the break, Moore the only survivor in goal with Patterson missing out due to a minor knock. Though there was a smattering of experience throughout the new XI the defence in particular was makeshift in the extreme, a young back back four in which players were out of position. Understandably the momentum of the game shifted hugely, Sevilla dominating the ball and pushing Sunderland back.

Chances remained few and far between nevertheless, and Sunderland began to have a bit of joy when they played earlier into their front two of Isidor and Abdullahi. Sevilla almost levelled when Moore turned a long-range shot into the path of Sevilla striker Isaac, getting up to make a brilliant save from the rebound.

Sevilla continued to dominate the game but in truth they created few real chances, their best effort coming when Collado volleyed a cross from Idumbo high and wide after Sunderland were caught out by a long ball into the channel on the left.

Sunderland had threatened little in an attacking sense but should have made it two when Abdullahi did brilliantly to burst clear of the Sevilla defence and break through on goal. Hesitating between taking on the shot and squaring for Isdior he in the end did neither, allowing the defence to recover and the chance to pass.

It looked as if Sunderland had seen the win out with just seconds to play, but Vargas struck powerfully on his left foot and with Moore not seeing the ball until late, there was little he could do to prevent it.