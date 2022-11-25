Sunderland 1-0 Al-Shabab: FIGHT breaks out in Dubai plus Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard injury latest
Sunderland face Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab in Dubai this afternoon – and we’ll have full coverage of the game.
The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
After a week off Sunderland will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab this afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm GMT.
Here, we’ll bring you the build-up to the game, team news and minute-by-minute coverage of the clash with Sunderland looking to build and maintain fitness under head coach Tony Mowbray
Sunderland 1-0 Al-Shabab RECAP: Diallo goal seals it amidst bizarre scenes in Dubai
- Sunderland first half XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Alese, Huggins, Evans, Ba, Roberts, Amad, Embleton, Simms
- Sunderland second half XI: Bass, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Dajaku
- Injured duo Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard missed out on the clash before Amad’s goal won the game for Sunderland
- A scuffle broke broke out in the second half with Lynden Gooch involved before being withdrawn from the game
Sunderland vs Al-Shabab in Dubai: How to get tickets and how to stream mid-season friendly
After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.
Sunderland will play Al-Shabab on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and will only be available at the venue. Tickets are priced at 80AED for adults and 30AED for under-16s.
Sunderland fan groups – including The Spirit of ‘37 and the Red and White Army – have raised concerns about playing a club from Saudi Arabia
Sunderland have confirmed ticket and streaming information for the fixture versus Al-Shabab Football Club. The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
This is what Lynden Gooch had to say before the game
“It’s been good on a personal note to be back training with the team,” he told safc com. “I was out for five weeks so I’ve been trying to get back into the swing of things and get fit.
“I feel fit and it is all about getting touches on the ball. Just to get that rustiness away and get ready for next week when we get home.
“Get some minutes into the legs, which is obviously ideal for myself and everyone else who has had a week off. It’s going to be tough in this heat but it will be good in the long run for us.”
How Sunderland line up
Reaction from footy writers Phil Smith and James Copley
Extra team news
From safc.com: “Head coach Tony Mowbray is expected to give every member of his playing squad minutes in this evening’s showdown in a bid to ensure peak fitness ahead of their return to league action next weekend.
“Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch have been involved in first-team training this week after making recent recoveries. Ross Stewart is not expected to be involved this evening while Dan Ballard continues his rehabilitation from a foot fracture.”
Sunderland owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori are pitch side for the game.
Game underway in Dubai as Simms breaks with an early chance.
Ba loses out in the middle but a foul is eventually called. Sunderland restart the game and begin to knock the ball around. 4-2-3-1 for Sunderland
Embleton’s shot comes close to going in. Looked like it bounced off the post.
Not a lot to report really, Typical friendly game feel to this one. Sunderland have had most of the ball but Al Shabab have threatened at times.