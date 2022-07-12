Loading...

Sunderland 0 Roma 2: Story of the day as Alex Neil's side are beaten in pre-season friendly

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Jose Mourinho’s Roma in a pre-season friendly in Portugal.

By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:46 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

After a goalless first half, substitutes Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo were on target for the Italian side after the break.

Sunderland will now prepare to return to Wearside before travelling to Dundee United for their next pre-season fixture on Saturday.

Here’s how the game played out.

Jack Clarke playing against Roma. Picture by Ian Horrocks.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

LIVE: Sunderland vs Roma

Last updated: Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 13:01

  • Sunderland fall to 2-0 defeat to AS Roma in Albufeira
  • SAFC XI: Patterson; Gooch, Winchester, Batth, Cirkin; O’Nien, Matete; Dajaku, Embleton, Diamond; Clarke
  • Subs: Hume, Kelly, Johnson, Ballard, Evans, Roberts, Neil, Carney, Pritchard, Spellman, Taylor, Sohna, Richardson
  • Substitutes Afena-Gyan and Zaniolo with the second-half goals for Jose Mourinho’s side.
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 17:33

Phil Smith in Portugal

The Sunderland Echo’s coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 13:01

Phil’s verdict from Albufeira

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:59

FULL TIME

That’s that - Roma dominant in the end.

Afena-Gyan and Zaniolo the goalscorers in a 2-0 win

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:58

Closing stages

Roma just holding on to the ball now, lots of valuable running for the Sunderland players....

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:54

Frustrating!

Pritch does well to spring Ellis Taylor clear at the byline but there’s no one for him to really hit in the box and Roma can clear.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:49

Roma dominating

Zaniolo playng the false nine role to protection - Sunderland are leggy and they just can’t pick him up.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:45

GOALLLL ROMA

They’re showing their class now.

Think Afena-Gyan may have been just offside there, but he crosses for Zaniolo who scores. Sunderland look tired, and a young Roma side look superb.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:40

GOALLLL ROMA

It’s been coming.

Sunderland lose the ball and it’s a brilliant counter. Darboe drives to the edge of the box., Afena-Gyan has pulled into that space again and this time buries it.

Pritchard and Roberts on for Sunderland now - Dajaku and Diamond off.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:37

Post!!

Outrageous.

Zaniolo cuts inside an unfurls a stunning effort, one that smashes off the inside of the post and rolls across goal. Somehow doesn’t go in,

That was serious technique.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:36

Lovely football

Roma so close to cutting through.

Lovely move, Zaniolo tees up Afena-Gyan who goes across Patterson but just wide of the far post.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandAlex NeilPortugalJose MourinhoSunderland Echo