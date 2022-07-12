The Black Cats only played 45 minutes against Rangers on Saturday night after a power cut at the ground, meaning head coach Alex Neil has been forced to rethink his plans.
Sunderland still have four more friendly fixtures after they return from their training camp in Portugal, and it will be important to give players minutes ahead of the new Championship campaign.
This will be Roma’s first official friendly of pre-season, yet Mourinho’s team did beat local side Trastevere 5-0 in a training match last week.
Most Popular
-
1
The Sunderland side set to face Jose Mourinho’s Roma after Rangers friendly is abandoned: Predicted line-up
-
2
13 free agent defenders from the Premier League that Sunderland could sign - including former Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace players
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Transfer update provided on Cats target as ex-Crystal Palace man set for medical
-
4
The Roma team Jose Mourinho could name to face Sunderland - including ex-Manchester United and Chelsea men
-
5
Leeds-born ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United loanee training at Tottenham and wants Watford exit
We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Roma
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 11:52
- Sunderland face Italian side Roma in a pre-season friendly today (11am kick-off).
- SAFC XI: Patterson; Gooch, Winchester, Batth, Cirkin; O’Nien, Matete; Dajaku, Embleton, Diamond; Clarke
- Subs: Hume, Kelly, Johnson, Ballard, Evans, Roberts, Neil, Carney, Pritchard, Spellman, Taylor, Sohna, Richardson
- AS Roma have brought a strong squad with them to Albufeira.
Phil Smith in Portugal
The Sunderland Echo’s coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
A diplomatic sub...
Sunderland weren’t having much of Mourinho’s complaints but somewhat diplomatically you suspect, Dan Neil comes on for O’Nien with just a minute to half time.
Jose on the pitch!
Slightly farcical scenes here.
O’Nien is harshly adjudged to have made a foul for an aerial challenge. Jose is now on the pitch - asking for another yellow for the midfielder. There wasn’t much in it - but Roma are going to have to make a sub here.
Ibanez off - Calafiori on. A decent sub to be able to make.
Not far off
Nice play from Sunderland, Embleton floats the cross in but it’s just too close to the keeper in the end.
33 mins - post!
It’s the set piece to the back that is again almost Sunderand’s undoing.
Glorious delivery from Veretout - Smalling in unmarked but can only strike the post.
Luke O’Nien then gets a yellow for a crunching challenge, and we have a bit of aggro near the centre circle.
Bizarre.
Clarke challenges Kumballae and gets the ball. Ref blows for a foul and the defender claims he’s been kicked. Nothing in it, ref having none of it.
Impressive
Matete challenges Karsdorp and though there’s no foul, we have a brief pause as the Swede gets some treatment. Matete has been really good so far, his pressing has been top notch.
Drinks break
Best chance so far has gone to Shomurodov at the back post.
Sunderland hae more than held their own so far, solid enough defensively and tidy on the ball. But they’re not finding it easy to break down Roma’s defensive structure. Matic, Smalling and Veretout in particular been very good so far.
20 minute update
Sunderland have actually had more of the ball than Roma, but without Ross Stewart they havent been able to make much of an impression in the final third.
Roma have looked sluggish at times but definitely more incisive.
Nice spell from Sunderland
A good couple of minutes on the ball ends with Diamond seeing a shot deflected wide.
Excellent corner from Embleton, but Roma are able to clear.