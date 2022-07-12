Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats only played 45 minutes against Rangers on Saturday night after a power cut at the ground, meaning head coach Alex Neil has been forced to rethink his plans.

Sunderland still have four more friendly fixtures after they return from their training camp in Portugal, and it will be important to give players minutes ahead of the new Championship campaign.

This will be Roma’s first official friendly of pre-season, yet Mourinho’s team did beat local side Trastevere 5-0 in a training match last week.

Estadio Municipal de Albufeira. Picture by Ian Horrocks

We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.

