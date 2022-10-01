Sunderland 0 Preston 0: Highlights as Tony Mowbray's side are held to goalless draw at Stadium of Light
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells and played some neat football between both boxes, yet they couldn’t find a breakthrough.
New signings Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba were all brought on in the second half.
Here’s how the game played out:
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans (Ba, 60) , Neil, Clarke (Dajaku, 81), Roberts, Embleton (Amad, 60), Pritchard (Bennette, 70)
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Matete, Dajaku, Bennette, Amad
- Preston XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady (McCann, 86), Whiteman, Browne, Ledson (Woodburn, 72), Fernandez, Evans (Parrott, 68), Riis.
- Subs: Cornell, Diaby, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.
Reaction from Tony Mowbray
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: Sunderland 0 Preston 0
90+1’ Browne shot saved
Browne’s low shot is comfortably saved by Patterson.
Three minutes added time
86’ Another change for Preston
McCann replaces Brady for the visitors.
85’ Almost drops for Bennette
That could have fallen to Bennette to convert after Amad’s shot was blocked.
Woodman was able to collect the loose ball.
Today’s attendance: 41, 225
81’ Dajaku on for Clarke
A fourth change for Sunderland.
80’ Roberts shot saved
This could be a frantic finish.
Bannette made a fine run in behind the Preston defence there before setting up Roberts, whose low shot was straight at Woodman.