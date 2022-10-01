News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland 0 Preston 0: Highlights as Tony Mowbray's side are held to goalless draw at Stadium of Light

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:56 pm

The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells and played some neat football between both boxes, yet they couldn’t find a breakthrough.

New signings Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba were all brought on in the second half.

Here’s how the game played out:

Lynden Gooch vs Preston

RECAP: Sunderland 0 Preston 0

Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:51

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans (Ba, 60) , Neil, Clarke (Dajaku, 81), Roberts, Embleton (Amad, 60), Pritchard (Bennette, 70)
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Matete, Dajaku, Bennette, Amad
  • Preston XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady (McCann, 86), Whiteman, Browne, Ledson (Woodburn, 72), Fernandez, Evans (Parrott, 68), Riis.
  • Subs: Cornell, Diaby, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.
Show new updates
Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:51

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:53

Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:53

FULL-TIME: Sunderland 0 Preston 0

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:50

90+1’ Browne shot saved

Browne’s low shot is comfortably saved by Patterson.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:48

Three minutes added time

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:44

86’ Another change for Preston

McCann replaces Brady for the visitors.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:43

85’ Almost drops for Bennette

That could have fallen to Bennette to convert after Amad’s shot was blocked.

Woodman was able to collect the loose ball.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:41

Today’s attendance: 41, 225

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:39

81’ Dajaku on for Clarke

A fourth change for Sunderland.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:38

80’ Roberts shot saved

This could be a frantic finish.

Bannette made a fine run in behind the Preston defence there before setting up Roberts, whose low shot was straight at Woodman.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandTony MowbrayStadium of LightPreston North End