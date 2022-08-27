Sunderland 0 Norwich City 1: Highlights after Josh Sargent's goal with Alex Neil set to join Stoke
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.
With head coach Alex Neil absent, assistant Martin Canning took charge of the team for the Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland had multiple chances to open the scoring and hit the bar twice after half-time.
Norwich striker Josh Sargent then scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining.
RECAP: Sunderland 0 Norwich City 1 (Sargent, 76)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Pritchard (Embleton, 76), Simms, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Alese, Embleton, Diamond, Roberts
- Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, McLean, Gibbs (Byram, 20), Nunez, Dowell, Hernandez, Sinani, Sargent
- Subs: Gunn, Byram, Gibson, Cantwell, Sara, Ramsey, Pukki
Full-Time: Sunderland 0 Norwich 1
90+1’ Embleton free-kick goes over
Four minutes added time
Sargent has also been booked for a foul on Cirkin.
87’ Roberts comes on
Roberts has replaced Evans with three minutes to play.
84’ Norwich seeing more of the ball
Norwich have just started to register more controlled possession since the goal.
Sunderland have just threatened a couple of counter attacks but Simms and Embleton overhit their passes.
76’ Goal Norwich (Sargent)
Really harsh on Sunderland that.
Ramsey broke free down the left and delivered a low cross which Sargent was able to convert from close range.
Pritchard has now made way with Embleton coming on.
73’ O’Nien blocks
O’Nien has been excellent today.
He stops another effort after Sargent beat Batth and Evans as the ball goes behind for a corner.