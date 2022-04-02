Sunderland 0 Gillingham 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis as Alex Neil makes two changes and Alex Pritchard returns
Sunderland are back in action today – and we’ll have all the action covered as Alex Neil’s side face Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table with seven games remaining and there is little margin for error if they want to finish in the play-off places.
Gillingham are just four points above the relegation zone ahead of the match but have improved since the appointment of Neil Harris in January.
Sunderland have lost just one of their eight games since Neil took charge but have been held to goalless draws at Charlton and Lincoln.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Gillingham 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:07
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Pritchard , Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Matete, Embleton, Gooch, Broadhead
- Gillingham XI: Chapman, Jackson, Ehmer, Masterson, Tucker, Tutonda, Lee, Chambers, Thompson, Oliver, Kelman
- Subs: Dahlberg, Maghoma, Akehurst, Reeves, Dickson-Peters
Second half under way
First-half thoughts
Half-Time: Sunderland 0 Gillingham 0
45’ YELLOW CARD
That’s the first yellow card for Sunderland after Cirkin sliced down Kelman after Gillingham broke forward on the counter attack.
Three minutes added time
45’ Pritchard shot blocked
Another shot blocked after Pritchard’s effort from the edge of the box hit Tucker.
There were some shouts for handball but it looked like the ball hit the defender’s body.
41’ YELLOW CARD
Another booking as Chambers commits a foul to stop another Sunderland attack.
40’ YELLOW CARD
A cheap booking for Tutonda who kicked the ball away after he fouled Winchester in the Sunderland box.
It came after Jackson had charged forward on the right and sent a cross into the box which Sunderland dealt with.
38’ YELLOW CARD
Lee is booked for the visitors after stopping a Sunderland break.
Pritchard did well to get the ball under control and release Roberts on the right, before the winger was chopped down.
The subsequent free-kick was cleared.
34’ Goal kick
O’Nien can’t believe it as a goal kick is awarded right in front of the linesman.
The ball appeared to come off Gillingham defender Masterson but went against Sunderland.