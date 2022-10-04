News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Blackpool 0: Highlights as Tony Mowbray's side are held to another goalless draw

Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light after a frustrating stalemate with Blackpool.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:30 pm

The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.

Corry Evans

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 0 Blackpool 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans (Neil, 67), Embleton (Ba, 67), Roberts (Dajaku, 76), Pritchard (Michut, 76), Clarke, Amad (Bennette, 58)
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Michut, Neil, Bennette, Dajaku
  • Blackpool XI: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Wright, Lavery (Corbeanu, 66), Yates, Madine (Poveda, 86)
  • Subs: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Bridcutt, Carey, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Poveda
Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:42

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:41

Full-Time: Sunderland 0 Blackpool 0

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:36

90+1’ What a save from Maxwell!

That looked like the winner!

Excellent work from Bennette on the left whose cross was met by Clarke’s header.

The Blackpool keeper got a strong hand to it.

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:35

Four minutes added time

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:29

85’ Michut booked

The substitute is booked after pulling back Yates when Blackpool threatened to break, after Clarke’s free-kick hit the visitors’ wall.

Poveda has now come on for Madine.

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:25

81’ More trouble in the Sunderland box

It’s been a little frantic in the Sunderland box in this second half.

This time a throw-in into the penalty area forced O’Nien to block an effort before Connolly sent a header wide.

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:22

78’ Batth header saved

Batth’s header from Clarke’s corner is straight at the keeper.

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:20

76’ Michut on for his debut

More changes for Sunderland as Michut comes on to make his Black Cats debut.

Dajaku is also on with Roberts and Pritchard making way.

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:18

75’ Blackpool finishing strong

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 21:11

67’ Double change for Sunderland

Ba and Neil have now come on for Evans and Embleton.

