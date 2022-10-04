Sunderland 0 Blackpool 0: Highlights as Tony Mowbray's side are held to another goalless draw
Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light after a frustrating stalemate with Blackpool.
The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.
Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.
Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 0 Blackpool 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans (Neil, 67), Embleton (Ba, 67), Roberts (Dajaku, 76), Pritchard (Michut, 76), Clarke, Amad (Bennette, 58)
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Michut, Neil, Bennette, Dajaku
- Blackpool XI: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Wright, Lavery (Corbeanu, 66), Yates, Madine (Poveda, 86)
- Subs: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Bridcutt, Carey, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Poveda
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 0 Blackpool 0
90+1’ What a save from Maxwell!
That looked like the winner!
Excellent work from Bennette on the left whose cross was met by Clarke’s header.
The Blackpool keeper got a strong hand to it.
Four minutes added time
85’ Michut booked
The substitute is booked after pulling back Yates when Blackpool threatened to break, after Clarke’s free-kick hit the visitors’ wall.
Poveda has now come on for Madine.
81’ More trouble in the Sunderland box
It’s been a little frantic in the Sunderland box in this second half.
This time a throw-in into the penalty area forced O’Nien to block an effort before Connolly sent a header wide.
78’ Batth header saved
Batth’s header from Clarke’s corner is straight at the keeper.
76’ Michut on for his debut
More changes for Sunderland as Michut comes on to make his Black Cats debut.
Dajaku is also on with Roberts and Pritchard making way.
75’ Blackpool finishing strong
67’ Double change for Sunderland
Ba and Neil have now come on for Evans and Embleton.