Sunderland 0-3 Coventry City: Jude Bellingham's reaction to Abdoullah Ba's costly miss caught on camera
Jude Bellingham's reaction to Abdoullah Ba's miss against Coventry City was caught on camera.
Jude Bellingham was in a state of shock when Abdoullah Ba managed to spurn a golden opportunity to hand Sunderland the lead against Coventry in the first half at the Stadium of Light.
Michael Beale's side had a golden opportunity to draw first blood during the Championship fixture has Jack Clarke's saved shot came back out to Ba with the goal gaping. The Frenchman, though, fired over.
To make matters worse, the Black Cats fell a goal down on the stroke of half-time after Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring. Second-half goals from Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer then secured the win for the visitors, with Sunderland lacking a cutting-edge up front.
The drama unfolded in front of Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, who watched Sunderland's clash vs Coventry City in the Championship after arriving at the Stadium of Light to watch his brother Jobe - and was visibly bemused by Ba's miss in the first-half.
Jobe, 18, was named in Michael Beale's first starting XI as head coach for the Championship clash, making his 22nd league appearance for the Black Cats.