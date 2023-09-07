Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg started and captained England's under-17 team against their Portugal counterparts during the international break.

The 16-year-old netted a remarkable second senior goal for Sunderland last weekend against Southampton in the Championship on Saturday.

The header marked Rigg's first league goal on his first league appearance, making him Sunderland's youngest-ever Championship scorer and the second division's second-youngest scorer behind Jude Bellingham.

Earlier this season, Rigg became Sunderland's youngest-ever goalscorer in the Carabao Cup against Crewe Alexandra and became that competition's youngest-ever scorer pipping the likes of Wayne Rooney.

Hebburn-born Rigg, who signed a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light during the summer, has played for the Three Lions at under-15 and under-16 levels but has now moved on to the under-17s.