Summer transfer window: When is the deadline for Sunderland, Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough to do business by?
The EFL season remains in its infancy but the summer transfer window is heading to its close.
Clubs throughout the Football League, including North East representatives Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hartlepool United have been shaping their squads over the last two months as they prepare for the season to hit its full swing.
And the clock is now ticking for clubs to complete any further business with the window set to close.
And here, we give the key details you need to know about the transfer window.
When does the transfer window shut?
The transfer window for clubs in England shuts on Thursday, September 1 at 11pm.
Deadline day in Scotland is also on Thursday, September 1.
Can clubs do business beyond the deadline?
Clubs can be granted certain extensions over completing transfers should subsequent deal sheets have been handed in in time.
This paperwork, if submitted accordingly, allows clubs an additional two hours to complete deals where necessary beyond the deadline.
Clubs are also still able to sign free agents beyond the deadline.
How long has the transfer window been open for?
The summer transfer window in England has been open since Friday, June 10.
When is the January window open?
The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Who are the biggest signings for our teams so far?
Striker Josh Umerah has made a solid start to his Pools career after joining from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee.
Meanwhile, Championship side’s Middlesbrough and Sunderland have also been active with the likes of Marcuss Forss and Matthew Hoppe heading to Teesside and Edouard Michut, Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard making a move to Wearside.