Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Norwich. Photo: Frank Reid
'Sublime': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Norwich City win - including two 9s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-1 win over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:44 BST

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up.

Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Didn’t have a great deal to do but saved well from Fassnacht early in the second half, and dealt with some late set plays well enough. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Didn't have a great deal to do but saved well from Fassnacht early in the second half, and dealt with some late set plays well enough. 7

A slice of fortune with his goal, which was deflected just in front of the goalkeeper. And yet there was nothing fortunate about his second-half contributions, when he was defensively flawless. Made big challenges to snuff out breaks time and time again. Superb. 9

2. Trai Hume - 9

A slice of fortune with his goal, which was deflected just in front of the goalkeeper. And yet there was nothing fortunate about his second-half contributions, when he was defensively flawless. Made big challenges to snuff out breaks time and time again. Superb. 9

One or two tricky moments around the time of Norwich’s opener but came through it and was very strong in the second half. Helped to get the job done. 8

3. Dan Ballard - 8

One or two tricky moments around the time of Norwich's opener but came through it and was very strong in the second half. Helped to get the job done. 8

Pushed into an attacking position early on and kept his side ticking on the ball throughout. Norwich striker Hwang pulled into some dangerous positions but the Black Cats just about kept him at bay. 7

4. Luke O’Nien - 7

Pushed into an attacking position early on and kept his side ticking on the ball throughout. Norwich striker Hwang pulled into some dangerous positions but the Black Cats just about kept him at bay. 7

