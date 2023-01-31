Sunderland’s current squad is valued at more than £40million - but how much is each member of it worth and who is regarded as their Most Valuable Player?

After a slow start to the month in the market, Sunderland’s transfer business has exploded into life with three new arrivals to the Stadium of Light in the form of Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United, Isaac Lihadji from Lille and Pierre Ekwah from West Ham.

The trio will provide both youthful energy and experience of playing at the top-level to Tony Mowbray’s side and have given them a much needed boat following injuries to key players like Corry Evans and Ross Stewart.

But who is regarded as Sunderland’s Most Valuable Player? Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how each member of Mowbray’s squad has been valued.

Note: Figures are given in euros, rather than GBP.

How has Tony Mowbray's squad been valued? Here is how Sunderland's squad have been valued by Transfermarkt.

Alex Bass - €200,000 Bass is currently valued at €200,000 by Transfermarkt.

Niall Huggins - €200,000 Huggins is currently valued at €200,000 by Transfermarkt.

Pierre Ekwah - €300,000 Ekwah is currently valued at €300,000 by Transfermarkt.