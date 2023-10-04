News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Niall Huggins celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Watford. Photo: Frank ReidNiall Huggins celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Watford. Photo: Frank Reid
Niall Huggins celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Watford. Photo: Frank Reid

'Stunning': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Watford win - with one 9 and two 8s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over Watford at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 22:02 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 22:47 BST

Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.

After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.

Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Not asked to do a great deal but showed good handling skills on the rare moments he was called into action. Distribution very steady. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Not asked to do a great deal but showed good handling skills on the rare moments he was called into action. Distribution very steady. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Switched over to the left flank but produced a typical performance, winning important challenges and stepping into midfield to provide another option in possession. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

Switched over to the left flank but produced a typical performance, winning important challenges and stepping into midfield to provide another option in possession. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Another commanding performance from the defender, who did his defensive work well and moved the ball quickly. Almost scored his third goal of the season in the second half. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

Another commanding performance from the defender, who did his defensive work well and moved the ball quickly. Almost scored his third goal of the season in the second half. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Had a very strong game against Watford’s central strikers, and stepped out with the ball with some strong runs to relieve pressure. 8

4. Luke O’Nien - 8

Had a very strong game against Watford’s central strikers, and stepped out with the ball with some strong runs to relieve pressure. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandWatfordPhil SmithStadium of LightTony MowbrayNiall Huggins