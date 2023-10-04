'Stunning': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Watford win - with one 9 and two 8s
Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.
After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.
Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light: