Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.

After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.

Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Anthony Patterson - 7 Not asked to do a great deal but showed good handling skills on the rare moments he was called into action. Distribution very steady. 7

Trai Hume - 7 Switched over to the left flank but produced a typical performance, winning important challenges and stepping into midfield to provide another option in possession. 7

Dan Ballard - 7 Another commanding performance from the defender, who did his defensive work well and moved the ball quickly. Almost scored his third goal of the season in the second half. 7